Therapeutic Antibody Pioneers Professor Sir Marc Feldmann and Dr. H. Michael Shepard Formally Launch Enosi Life Sciences

The Company will focus on second generation therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases based on their previous successes

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-renowned scientists Professor Sir Marc Feldmann and Dr. H. Michael Shepard are pleased to announce the formal launch of Enosi Life Sciences (Enosi), a company generating industry-leading scientific solutions to provide improved therapeutic approaches for autoimmune diseases and cancer.



Feldmann and Shepard have developed some of the most successful and profitable therapeutics available today and are recognized pioneers in the therapeutic antibody field, receiving multiple accolades including the most prestigious honor in U.S. medicine: The Albert Lasker award.

These experts will combine their talents, networks and experience to address the growing global health challenges of autoimmune diseases, cancer and acute inflammatory conditions. Enosi will initially develop a series of therapeutics for enhanced treatment of autoimmune diseases. The initial product candidates are:

EN1001: A TNF Receptor 1 binding protein that inhibits the inflammatory TNFR1 without affecting the anti-inflammatory TNF Receptor 2’s healing capabilities.

A TNF Receptor 1 binding protein that inhibits the inflammatory TNFR1 without affecting the anti-inflammatory TNF Receptor 2’s healing capabilities. EN2001: A first-in-class therapy that complements all current anti-TNF drugs by targeting the co-driver of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). This multi-specific antibody receptor fusion protein traps inflammatory growth factors that are also important in cancer.

Currently available anti-TNF drugs block both the TNFR1 and TNFR2 pathways. The inability to separate the inflammatory from the anti-inflammatory blocking capabilities limits efficacy and can increase the risk of opportunistic infections. Enosi’s EN1001 and EN2001 solutions will precisely target and inhibit only TNFR1 and the co-driver of RA, bringing a more effective and focused treatment to the market.

“We are excited to announce the formal launch of Enosi and believe the leadership team’s combined talents will accelerate the development of new and more effective therapeutics for both cancer and autoimmune diseases,” said Dr. H. Michael Shepard, President and CSO of Enosi Life Sciences. “These two separate areas of medicine have an important link, inflammation, and we are able to create a specific therapeutic antibody that only blocks TNFR1 receptors – an approach that is completely novel in the therapeutic market.”

“At Enosi, we have created a visionary approach to the way cancer and autoimmune diseases are researched and treated. We’ve been here before as Mike, myself and other members of our leadership team have all been a part of the successful research and development process in this field,” said Sir Marc Feldmann, Co-Founder and Board Member of Enosi Life Sciences. “We know what big pharma is and is not doing, we understand how the process works and what to look for in a successful drug candidate, and most importantly, our connections within the research community allow us to increase program awareness, incorporate key opinion leaders, and get our solutions in the hands of clinical research teams.”

Dr. Shepard is renowned as a leading global authority on cancer research and multipurpose therapeutics for his work in creating Herceptin, the first monoclonal antibody to treat cancer. Sir Feldmann helped develop Infliximab, the first anti-TNF therapeutic to show dramatic results for autoimmune diseases.

To learn more about Enosi Life Sciences, please visit www.enosi-life.com .

About Enosi Life Sciences

Enosi Life Sciences is a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned scientists Professor Sir Marc Feldmann, who discovered anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapy as an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases (Lasker Award, 2003); and Dr. H. Michael Shepard, whose research in humanized antibodies created the first monoclonal antibody therapy targeting cancer oncogene encoded-proteins (Lasker award, 2019). Enosi Life Sciences consolidates Feldmann and Shepard’s expertise in cancer and autoimmune diseases with a unique combination of medical, scientific and management expertise to expand therapeutic options from its executive team. To learn more about Enosi Life Sciences, visit www.enosi-life.com .

