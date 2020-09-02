All Covered Partners with OTT Growth to Create Healthcare Navigation Portal

DigiCare will Offer Custom App for Consumers to Safely Retrieve Accurate and Relevant Health Information

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), along with its IT Services Division All Covered (All Covered), today announced a strategic collaboration with Nashville-based content creator OTT Growth to launch DigiCare. The direct-to-consumer OTT platform will optimize synergies with All Covered to provide key, HIPAA-compliant healthcare information while users’ personal information is secured.

“Through this valuable partnership opportunity with OTT Growth, we are excited to provide a convenient, user-friendly solution that addresses a growing need for convenient consumer access to vital healthcare information that is safe and HIPAA compliant,” said Navin Balakrishnaraja, National Practice Director, Healthcare IT Services, at All Covered. “DigiCare is an essential resource in facilitating conversations about health and reinforcing better, informed care plans for any health issues.”

Upon launch, DigiCare will offer a simple-to-use care navigation tool for consumers. All Covered’s advanced technology capabilities and security will enable OTT Growth to provide a safe and easy experience to find reliable and pertinent healthcare information about cancer, brain trauma, ALS, sports injuries and other health ailments. This includes a user-friendly interface that enables search and information retrieval on a full range of health conditions and therapies including traditional, alternative and preventative.

“When it comes to questions of and about health, there’s too much misinformation out there. Our number one goal with DigiCare is to provide accurate and secure information that is relevant and provides real answers,” said Brian Williams, Co-founder and CEO, OTT Growth. “Someone who wants basic information regarding their health should be able to find it without being brought down the rabbit hole of general confusion and false prognoses. All Covered provides us with the tools to generate an app that also provides a level of security not generally available with healthcare resources to ensure that the consumers are accurately informed. These are key components for effective care navigation to improve the overall health for our loved ones.”

“We are proud to offer a holistic strategy to support the healthcare community as a whole,” said Marco Maggio, Vice President of Strategic Practices, All Covered. “This alignment exemplifies our commitment to innovation in providing industry-leading solutions for our customers and our wider society.”

