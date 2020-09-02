Algolia to Bring New Headless Commerce Search and Discovery Capabilities to Customers with Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration

Collaboration Powers Rich, Engaging Omnichannel and Digital Experiences

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, total online spending in May 2020 reached $82.5 billion 1—a 77 percent increase year-over-year—with 43 percent of U.S. consumers planning to increase online shopping habits .2 This is creating massive new opportunities for both brick and mortar and digitally-native companies to invest in their digital experiences.

Algolia’s integration for Salesforce Commerce Cloud offers a headless commerce solution that enables rapid innovation and increases productivity with personalized search and discovery, visual merchandising, and a user-friendly dashboard with advanced analytics—all without high overhead and engineering costs.

"Algolia plays a key role in Ubisoft's online experience. As part of our transition to a subscription model relying on a growing and extensive catalog, surfacing the latest game releases or new live content to our users is key to guide and retain them. We've had great results using Algolia, which has been really easy to integrate with Commerce Cloud and manage configurations across different countries, and plan on extending its usage from five to all 17 online stores in 2020," said David Leveau, E-commerce project manager at Ubisoft. "While behaviors are quite different across each store and each device, we have noticed a 35 percent higher conversion rate from search for the latest store where we integrated Algolia."

Algolia for Salesforce Commerce Cloud features include:

Personalized Browse & Discovery : Build experiences that allow shoppers to browse the catalog with personalized category pages, advanced navigation, filters, and facets.

: Build experiences that allow shoppers to browse the catalog with personalized category pages, advanced navigation, filters, and facets. Unified Search Experiences : Index any source of content—including content within Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Community Cloud, and Service Cloud—and bring this into Algolia to deliver a unified search and discovery experience.

: Index any source of content—including content within Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Community Cloud, and Service Cloud—and bring this into Algolia to deliver a unified search and discovery experience. Multi-Channel : Power engaging shopping experiences on any device and channel—from web to mobile phones—using Algolia's API clients, front-end libraries, and extensive documentation.

: Power engaging shopping experiences on any device and channel—from web to mobile phones—using Algolia's API clients, front-end libraries, and extensive documentation. Visual Editor : Use a visual drag and drop interface to merchandise products, pin items, and hide results, to tailor and optimize the customer experience.

: Use a visual drag and drop interface to merchandise products, pin items, and hide results, to tailor and optimize the customer experience. Test and Optimization : Leverage a user-friendly dashboard to create synonyms, manage the relevance and personalization algorithms, launch A/B tests, and more.

: Leverage a user-friendly dashboard to create synonyms, manage the relevance and personalization algorithms, launch A/B tests, and more. On-Brand : Tailor front-end experiences to reflect and amplify the customer’s unique brand and appeal best to consumers.

: Tailor front-end experiences to reflect and amplify the customer’s unique brand and appeal best to consumers. Advanced Search Capabilities: Deliver fast, highly relevant search, with search-as-you-type, typo tolerance, query suggestions, and more.

“As digital usage accelerates, the need for fast, relevant, and scalable product discovery is increasing. Giants in the tech world have set a standard for what consumers expect their online experience to feel like, and it is challenging for other companies—large or small—to match the investments these companies have made,” said Bernadette Nixon, chief executive officer, Algolia. “Algolia's Search-as-a-Service platform and the power of our APIs enables companies to build powerful search and discovery experiences quickly and easily.”

Algolia for Salesforce Commerce Cloud is generally available today. To learn more, read Algolia’s blog on the announcement.

Algolia is the Search-as-a-Service platform that enables companies of all sizes to deliver fast and relevant digital experiences that drive real results. With Algolia, consumers are able to find and discover what they want easily across web, mobile and voice. Algolia allows developers and business teams to build and optimize delightful Search and Discovery experiences that increase online engagement, conversion rates and revenue. More than 9,500 companies including Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 95 billion search queries a month. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com .

