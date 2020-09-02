Agile Therapeutics Launches I’m So Done Campaign to Inspire Women to Take an Active Role in Choosing their Birth Control

/EIN News/ -- Visit BirthControlDoneMyWay.com to learn more about some of the many available contraceptive options



I’m So Done is a national unbranded campaign intended to enhance the birth control conversation for women

Encourage education on contraceptive care options

Facilitate an honest discussion between women and their healthcare providers

Spark a social community of likeminded women in the “So Done Club,” reassuring them that they are not alone

Join the conversation by participating on social media platforms, including the @SoDoneClub Facebook and Instagram pages

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a forward-thinking women’s healthcare company, today announced the launch of I’m So Done, an education and empowerment platform that encourages women to think about their current contraceptive method and decision-making journey.



"We are excited to launch I’m So Done, a new digital-first campaign to help women recognize that they have the right to be an active participant in selecting contraceptive care that suits their lifestyle,” said Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics Vice President of Marketing Amy Welsh added, “We believe that finding the right contraceptive method is an important factor in sexual and reproductive health. Yet, despite the availability of a wide range of birth control options, many women struggle to determine which method is the best fit for them. I’m So Done will provide education and encouragement for women to take a more empowered and informed role in shared decision-making with her healthcare provider about birth control.”

I’m So Done features a balanced discussion of the spectrum of contraceptive methods, helping women to explore their options. The campaign is designed to encourage a two-way dialogue between women and their healthcare providers about sexual health as well as contraceptive practices and concerns. In addition to education, I’m So Done provides a safe place for women to discuss their experiences, with the reassurance that they are not alone, on the @SoDoneClub Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Women stay on a method longer if it is a method of their choosing and contraceptive education is critical to informing choice,” said Deborah Arrindell, VP of Health Policy at the American Sexual Health Association. “According to the Guttmacher Institute, a woman who wants two children will use contraception for about three decades. Women need different options throughout their lives, and we welcome a platform like I’m So Done to help women learn about contraceptive choice for their lifestyle.”

Visit BirthControlDoneMyWay.com to see how real women are responding to a poll about birth control, and to find helpful information and tools outlining the pros and cons of various contraceptive methods.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Follow Agile on LinkedIn and Twitter: @AgileTher .

Source: Agile Therapeutics

Contact:

Matt Riley

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

mriley@agiletherapeutics.com

