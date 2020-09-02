Orthodontics Market Size Set to Record $2,597 Million At a CAGR of 8.2%

The orthodontics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to surge in dental tourism. As dental treatment is expensive in developed countries, patients opt for dental treatment in countries such as India, Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, Turkey, Poland, and Costa Rica, which provide low-cost, affordable, and quality treatment.

/EIN News/ -- Portla, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orthodontics Market was valued at $1,493 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $2,597 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

Orthodontics is a form of dental treatment opted to treat malocclusion and improper teeth & jaw positioning. Crowded, protruded, and crooked teeth along with problems associated with the bite of the teeth can be treated using orthodontics. A pleasing smile and properly positioned teeth are some of the benefits associated with orthodontics treatment.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4588



The orthodontics market is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future, owing to different factors such as rise in prevalence of dental diseases & malocclusions, surge in geriatric population who are prone to tooth loss, increase in awareness towards oral health, and rise in dental tourism. However, risks associated with orthodontics and limited reimbursement policies are expected to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and high adoption of orthodontic procedures are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players

By type, the brackets segment accounted for the maximum share of the global orthodontics market in 2016, and is projected to exhibit prominent growth rate, owing to the high applicability and demand for brackets in various orthodontic treatments. Upsurge in prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders & diseases drives the growth of the orthodontics market for brackets.

In the orthodontics market, the adults segment occupied more than three-fifths share of the in 2016, highest amongst all age groups, and is anticipated to continue this trend, due to rise in prevalence of malocclusion in adults. By region, North America generated the highest revenue in the global orthodontics market in 2016.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4588



Key Findings of the Orthodontics Market:

Brackets accounted for more than three-fourths share of the orthodontics market in 2016.

The adults segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

North America accounted for more than two-fifths share of the global orthodontics market in 2016.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the orthodontics market during the analysis period.







The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players such as

3M Company

Align Technology, Inc.

American Orthodontics

Danaher Corporation

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

DENTSPLY International, Inc.

G&H Orthodontics, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., and TP Orthodontics, Inc.



The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include TOC Dental, Lancer Orthodontics, DB Orthodontics, and Ostertag Orthodontics LLC.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access



Similar Reports:





Biocompatible Materials Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2026



Diabetic Nephropathic Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Digital Radiography Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Drug Discovery Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



Medical Holography Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Operating Room Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research