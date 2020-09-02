Authentic Heroes Filling First Orders on Brett Favre Limited Edition Series

Authentic Heroes Expects Multiple Licenses For 202

Flemington, N.J., Sept. 02, 2020







Flemington, NJ: Global Fiber Technologies (OTC PINK: GFTX) Inc., through its Authentic Heroes subsidiary, is delivering its first orders on the Brett Favre Limited Edition Jerseys.

Paul Serbiak, Global Fiber’s CEO, stated that “supply chain issues related to Covid-19 became a serious challenge for Authentic just like so many companies out there. Now that we have conquered our supply chain challenges, we can now start delivering the first orders we took months back and implement an aggressive marketing campaign with Brett’s social media platform using a video we will be making with Brett Favre. The limited-edition “Gunslinger” jersey LOT #1 will only have availability of 500 and should sell out quickly in our opinion. There will be 50 of the 500 that will be signed by Brett at will be sold at a premium of $349.00.” What was and still is very encouraging is the fact that we did not receive one cancellation during the supply chain shutdown. It is a testament to Brett’s career and his fanbase. It is also a testament to Authentic since we have a design that truly resonated with Brett’s following.

Chris H. Giordano, Global Fiber’s President and Chairman, stated that “ We are extremely optimistic about the official rollout of the Brett Favre series given the circumstances which were wrought with reasons for people to cancel their orders with Authentic. Pandemic is still a concern going forward, but we are moving cautiously and will be working with “pre-orders to control our inventories in a conservative way.

In addition to the marketing campaign for Brett Favre we should be rolling out the Warren Sapp Limited Edition jerseys in time for football season. Through our patented process, we will work with Warren and his team to create a true depiction of his career through the marriage of technology and art .

First, we will start by commissioning an artist to render a portrait that will capture the greatest moments of Warren’s career. Second, we will then digitally transfer the rendering onto an “on-field” quality jersey. Lastly, we will list many of Warren Sapp’s records and accomplishments on the back portion of the jersey. Once the artwork is approved and we have confirmed the delivery dates with our supply chain, the Warren Sapp Series will go on presale.

We are a Rolex, not a Timex. Everything from the authentication process to the hand stitching of each item takes time. However, when you receive your product, you will know it was worth the wait and whether or not you display it in a frame or wear it out expect to get a lot of attention from fellow fans since 99.9% of them have ever seen anything like it before.

In addition to sports we are also planning to be extremely aggressive in the music space. Music is an incredibly unique opportunity since it has no seasonality to it, and it has an exceptionally large and loyal fan base. Music merchandise was red-hot, before the “pandemic” and is even more so now since fans are looking for something to connect them with their favorite artist(s).”

It is our expectation to take a very deep dive in that space where there are no standout brands like there are in sports with Nike and Adidas. In time, we have the potential to own a noticeable, and protectable, market share in the music industry because we are a one of a kind game changer for connecting icons with their fan base. The goal is to become the equivalent of the “NIKE” in the music merchandise space.

Authentic is in late stage discussions with some extremely popular musical artists. We do expect to have agreements signed in the coming weeks to officially start our march in making a serious dent in the market for music merchandise.

Authentic Heroes is here to help commemorate great careers in all walks of life with the most unique fan-wear available today. We are disrupting the way consumers engage and experience their favorite pro-athletes, entertainers and “Prolebrities.”

Our opportunities at Authentic Heroes are limitless, and we expect to take full advantage of them as fast as time and resources will allow us and build a company and brand for the ages.

We look forward to keeping you apprised of our consistent progress in both Authentic Heroes and Ecotek 360 subsidiaries.

