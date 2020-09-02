PsyTech Hosts Live Investor Conference & Webinar September 8, 2020: Ethical Business Practice in the Psychedelic Space

/EIN News/ -- Psychedelic medicine industry leaders share vision, answer questions live at https://www.psytech.biz/ethical-business-practice-registration/



MIAMI, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”) today announced an upcoming Psychedelic Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference and Webinar. The virtual investor webinar is open to individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts. The program opens at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, and registration is complimentary.

The Psychedelic Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference and Webinar will be moderated by:

Guy Lieberman, Director of Nahana Foundation

As a social entrepreneur and activist, Mr. Lieberman has crafted his enterprises through a unique form of artistry, including campaigns, film-making, journalism, curated events, delegations and projects in the built environment, including being featured as one of CNN’s 10 Ideas to Change the World. Over the years, Mr. Lieberman has worked with several Nobel Peace Laureates, most notably with HH the Dalai Lama, and facilitated both meetings between the Tibetan leader and Nelson Mandela.

His recent article, titled “Psychedelics and the New Future,” provides a context and background to his and his family’s experience in the field. You can learn more about him through his website, https://www.guylieberman.com

Speakers for the PsyTech Virtual Investor Conference include:

Liana Gillooly

Founder/Development Officer At North Star / Maps





David Nikzad

Founder Orthogonal Thinker Inc./Ei.Ventures





Stacey Wallin

Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer At Numinus Wellness Inc.





REGISTER NOW AT: https://www.psytech.biz/ethical-business-practice-registration/

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, or attend the live presentations.

“The psychedelic medicine space continues to evolve, and respected experts like Liana Gillooly, David Nikzad, Stacey Wallin, and Guy Lieberman continue to look for ethical solutions that bring efficiency, transparency, accountability, and global reach to their processes,” said Ben Kaplan CEO of Ehave, Inc. “As the sector develops an assortment of commercial opportunities, it is vital that the research and treatment applications be protected from the vices of standard corporate practice. In this webinar, the speakers will specifically discuss the ethical responsibilities of psychedelic medicine, particularly where it is commercialized.”

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

About PsyTech

PsyTech is a developer of a mental health informatics platform to advance the study and therapeutic use of psychedelic therapy and treatment utilizing the Brain Engine and Telemetry Portal. PsyTech’s Telemetry Portal enables developers, clinicians, researchers, doctors, hospitals, universities, and ultimately prescribers, of psychedelic therapy to monitor the effectiveness of treatment, track patient compliance, and verify treatment outcomes in a reliable and objective manner through insightful data.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Gabe Rodriguez

Phone: (623) 261-9046

Email: erelationsgroup@gmail.com

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Laura Kam

Phone: +972-54-806-8613

Email: laura@kamgs.com