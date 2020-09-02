Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CURE Pharmaceutical to Present at Two Virtual Events in September

/EIN News/ -- - CURE will present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference, September 4 at 8:20 am PDT - 

- CURE CEO will be a panelist at the 4@4 Forum on September 10 @4pm PDT -

OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced that it will be presenting at two upcoming virtual conferences in September.

  • The LD 500 Virtual Conference on Friday, September 4 at 8:20amPDT/11:20pm EDT
    Rob Davidson, President and CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical will present to a live virtual audience at the LD 500 investor conference on Friday, September 4 at 8:20am PDT. The LD 500 will take place on September 1-4. Register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/
    The full conference profile for CURE Pharmaceutical Holdings can be viewed here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CURR.
  • Four At Four Forum on September 10 @ 4pm PDT
    Rob Davidson will be joined by Nancy Duitch, CEO of Sera Labs as featured panelists at the Virtual 4@4 Forum on September 10 at 4pm PDT. The topic for the event is “CBD, Cannabis and the Cannabiz”. Registration is free but is required in advance at: https://4at4cannabiz.eventbrite.com

    CURE announced its intention to acquire Sera Labs on July 28. Sera Labs is a trusted leader in the health, wellness and beauty sectors of CBD and creates high quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations and organic hemp. Brand names include: SeraRelief™, SeraTopical™, SeraLabs™, Gordon’s Herbals™ and SeraPets™.

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.
CURE Pharmaceutical® is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.

CURE’s delivery vehicles include CUREfilm®, an advanced oral thin film; CUREpods™, a novel chewable liquid or solid delivery form; and CUREdrops™, an emulsion technology that can be incorporated into different dosage forms (film, tincture, beverages, etc.), among others.

CURE’s proprietary clinical pipeline includes CUREfilm®Blue (sildenafil to treat erectile dysfunction), and CUREfilm®Canna (THC and CBD). Other OTC wellness products include Vitamin D, BCP Sleep, and Electrolytes. (Visit CURE’s catalog for the complete list.) As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF® and cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

Investors:
Gary Zwetchkenbaum
Plum Tree Consulting LLC
gzplumtree@gmail.com
516.455.7662

Corporate Communications/Institutional Investors:
Ina McGuinness
investor@curepharma.com
805.427.1372

Media:
Deanne Eagle
deanne@planetcommunications.nyc
917.837.5866

Primary Logo

