LPL Financial Announces New Members of Advisor Inclusion Council

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced the addition of eight new members to its Advisor Inclusion Council. The council, established in 2018, comprises of 20 diverse representatives from financial firms and institutions, along with LPL leaders.



The new members of the Advisor Inclusion Council are:

Laurie Barela, Vargas Wealth Management, Denver

Lee Bethel, Comprehensive Benefit Services, Alexandria, Va.

Wes Burns, Burns, Toussaint & Associates, Seattle

David Coppola, Webster Investments, Southington, Conn.

Jeremy Gussick, LPL Financial, Voorhees, N.J.

Denika Tokunaga, Maven Wealth Management, Fulton, Md.

Anh Tran, Jan Hobbs Financial Group, Orange, Calif.

Stuart Wood, SolomonWood, Chattanooga, Tenn.

By sharing their insights, expertise and experiences as advisors, members of the Advisor Inclusion Council provide critical guidance to LPL leaders, informing the development of inclusive business practices that support advisors in their mission to take care of their clients. Members’ feedback has been integrated into several new programs and events to help attract more advisors to LPL to reflect the changing marketplace, assist advisors in growing their businesses by engaging new investor markets and create inclusive advisor support systems.

“Inclusion is a topic that has always been very near and dear to me, now more than ever. I look forward to offering my perspectives, opinions and expertise while working side-by-side with the other members of the Advisor Inclusion Council. Together, we can truly make a difference at LPL and in the industry,” said Tokunaga, who shared about her experience as an African-American advisor in this Financial Planning podcast .

Kathleen Zemaitis, LPL senior vice president, head of Advisor Diversity and Inclusion, said, “We are honored to welcome this group of dynamic advisors who are committed to collaborating with us to drive meaningful change at LPL. Their experiences, expertise and ideas will be invaluable as LPL makes progress on our vision to be the most inclusive place for financial advisors in the industry. We also thank the six advisors who are transitioning from the council for their commitment to creating diverse and inclusive practices that support their clients.”

Read more on LPL’s commitment to diversity and inclusion .

