Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Participate at the C.L. King & Associate’s 18th Annual Best Ideas Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) today announced that the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the C.L. King’s 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference. Chuy’s discussion will start at 2:00 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

The discussion will be webcast live and archived on the Chuy’s website. To access the webcast, please visit www.chuys.com under the “Investors” tab.

About Chuy’s
Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy’s owns and operates full-service restaurants across 19 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy’s highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, “unchained” look and feel, as expressed by the concept’s motto “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!”. For further information about Chuy’s, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Fitzhugh Taylor
203-682-8261
investors@chuys.com

