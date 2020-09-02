ARTMS Announces New Appointments to Executive Leadership Team

Company adds experienced executives to support the continued expansion of commercial activities and focus on radiopharmaceutical innovator and manufacturer relationships

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTMS Inc. (ARTMS), the global leader in the development and commercialization of technologies that are transforming the production of the world’s most-used diagnostic imaging isotopes, today announced that it has expanded its senior management team with the addition of two industry veterans, Doug Gentilcore as Chief Commercial Officer and Mark Przekop as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. Doug will develop and lead ARTMS’ overall commercial strategy while Mark will be responsible for developing business partners and leading all customer-focused activities.



“I am pleased to welcome Doug Gentilcore and Mark Przekop to ARTMS. Having worked with both Doug and Mark in the past I am confident that they will provide additional expertise to the outstanding leadership team currently at ARTMS,” said Mr. Charles S. Conroy, CEO of ARTMS. “Both Doug and Mark have extensive experience in leading radiopharmaceutical commercialization and operations.”

Doug joins ARTMS from Implerem, LLC, a strategic consulting firm focused in the healthcare space where he was founder and president. Prior to Implerem, Doug was the Vice President of Global Sales and Business Operations at Jubilant Radiopharma. Over his tenure, Doug grew their radiopharmaceutical programs nearly 10-fold. Prior to Jubilant, Doug held sales positions of increasing responsibility at Purview, GE Healthcare and Pfizer. Mark brings over 30 years of experience in the radiopharmacy industry including Vice President sales and operational roles at Jubilant and leadership positions within GE Healthcare, Nycomed Amersham and Mallinckrodt.

“ARTMS’ executive team is accelerating the commercialization and global adoption of our radiopharmaceutical production platform, the QUANTM Irradiation SystemTM (QISTM) ” added Mr. Conroy. “In the few short months since completion of our US$19M Series A financing, ARTMS has advanced a number of partnerships and collaboration initiatives to move ARMTS’ proprietary products and services forward. At this moment ARTMS has made considerable progress towards achieving our mission of making high-value medical isotopes such as gallium-68 (68Ga), zirconium-89 (89Zr), technetium‐99m (99mTc) and copper-64 (64Cu) more readily available to clinicians and researchers at cancer centers and universities, biotech companies and pharmaceutical drug innovators across the globe, thereby making innovative and important diagnostic imaging agents accessible to more patients than ever before.”

ARTMS has a rich pipeline of exciting products for medical isotope production for a variety of disease indications and recently announced collaborations with TELIX Pharmaceuticals and ImaginAb. ARTMS continues to pursue additional opportunities for collaboration and partnering activities on a global basis.

About ARTMS

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, ARTMS Inc. is a global leader in the development of novel technologies and products which enable the high-quality and high-yield production of the world’s most-used diagnostic imaging isotopes. ARTMS’ flagship product, the QUANTM Irradiation SystemTM (QISTM), enables decentralized, cost-effective, large-scale production of important medical isotopes such as gallium-68 (68Ga), zirconium-89 (89Zr), technetium‐99m (99mTc) and copper-64 (64Cu) using local, hospital-based medical cyclotrons empowering the user to control their supply chain. ARTMS commercializes these award-winning and proprietary Canadian inventions on a global basis and has the prospect of revolutionizing the nuclear medicine industry.



For more information on the QUANTM Irradiation System™ and ARTMS, please follow us on Twitter @Quantm99 and LinkedIn and visit http://www.artms.ca/