Marquis Navarre Rapidly Becoming Well-Respected Basketball Coach for Aspiring Pros
Marquis runs skill development programs, including one-on-one, group sessions, and school camps.SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marquis Navarre is pleased to announce he is ramping up his renowned basketball training programs to become one of the most up-and-coming basketball coaches for aspiring athletes.
Marquis Navarre is a professional basketball coach from Oceanside, California, specializing in player development. Currently residing in Sydney, Australia, Marquis is a former NCAA Division 1 starting point guard from Montana State University. He has played professionally in China, Australia and Malaysia and has matched up against some of the NBA’s best players, including Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, and Russell Westbrook.
In his recent news, Marquis is announcing the ongoing expansion of his basketball coaching services. These services now include a variety of engaging, inspiring, and skill developing basketball programs, including:
• #togetheras1: 1-on-1 tournament on July 4th, which was Marquis’ first event, due to all competitions being shut down. The 1-on-1 formats allow for players to showcase their skill set among their peers, while minimizing the risk of being in a team setting. The next event will take place on October 6, 2020.
• High school coaching: Marquis has been hired as Head Coach of the First Team at Sydney Boys High School, a basketball program with a history of success in the most competitive high school league in Sydney (GPS)
• Having been mentored by Drew Hanlen and Alex Bazzell, two of the best-skilled coaches in the NBA, Marquis is now assisting them with court workouts and has helped train players such as Carmelo Anthony, Kyrie Irving, Bobby Portis , Langston Galloway, Zac Lavine, Myles Leonard and James Ennis.
“Growing up without a father, the odds were stacked against me in so many facets of my life,” says Marquis. “I didn’t have a paternal role model to look up to, so I often turned to my basketball coaches to help shape me into the man and player I am today. They taught me to hone in on skills such as resilience, hard work, and determination to reach my goals. I hope to be that same role model to my clients by empowering them to take their game to its full potential– as a great coach is critical to succeeding as a professional basketball player.”
Marquis believes pairing natural passion and drive, with the correct structure and guidance, is what enables individuals to be successful in life. As a result of great coaching, Marquis has been able to use the game of basketball as a platform to travel the world and gain invaluable life experience. He believes basketball provides a source of inner strength, a structure to build confidence, critical social skills, and a true appreciation of the value of hard work.
About Marquis Navarre
Marquis is from Oceanside, California, and has been playing basketball since the age of 5. He is a former professional basketball player turned professional basketball coach and hopes to inspire a new generation of players through one-on-one sessions, small group sessions, and school holiday camps.
