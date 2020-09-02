Select Rogers Infinite plans now give customers access to six free months of Apple Music

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers today announced customers can now enjoy over 60 million songs on Apple Music free for their first six months when signing up, available with select Rogers Infinite plans. The offer, available only at Rogers, gives customers free access to Apple Music to enjoy across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, CarPlay, PC and Android devices.

Apple Music offers subscribers an incredible catalogue of songs that they can stream or download for offline listening, all completely ad-free. Subscribers can create their own playlists or discover new ones curated by Apple Music combined with their entire personal library, and share music with their friends. In addition, subscribers get daily recommendations based on the music they love, can listen to radio stations from every genre and watch exclusive music video content. Apple Music also includes three global live-streamed radio stations, Apple Music 1 (formerly Beats 1) and the newly launched Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country.

“We’re always looking for ways to deliver more value to our customers and this exclusive Apple Music offer for Rogers Infinite customers is another example of that,” said Brent Johnston, President, Wireless, Rogers Communications. “Rogers Infinite plans allow our customers to take full advantage of their wireless services, and with this six-month offer on select Infinite plans, they can enjoy over 60 million songs, curated playlists and more with infinite data and no overages.”

The exclusive offer from Rogers will be available to new and existing Apple Music customers on select Rogers Infinite plans using either an iPhone or Android phone. Once activated, customers will have full access to Apple Music and can either stream their favourite songs over cellular or WiFi, or download for offline playback. For convenience, customers can redeem and manage their subscription through the MyRogers app right from their device, and will have their Apple Music service charged directly on their Rogers bill following their six-month free period.

Today’s announcement builds on initiatives Rogers has launched to deliver a better customer experience and increase value and affordability of wireless services for Canadians, including the launch of its Rogers Pro On-the-Go service, which brings the store to the customer’s door as soon as the same day, Rogers Infinite, unlimited data plans from 10GB of max speed data (reduced speeds thereafter) with no overages, and the recent expansion of its financing option to include accessories such as headphones, smart speakers, smartwatches and more.

Earlier this year, Rogers launched Canada’s first 5G network in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, and this month the company announced that it has expanded 5G to over 50 new towns and cities , and will reach a total of more than 60 markets by end of year. With this expansion, Canada’s first 5G network from Rogers is now also the largest. Recently, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers was also ranked number one in the West and Ontario Regions in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study . With Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans, on its award-winning network, customers can enjoy a seamless Apple Music streaming experience without worrying about paying for data overages.

To find out more about how to sign up for Apple Music on Rogers, and for further information, customers should visit rogers.com/mobility/apple-music .

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .

For further information: media@rci.rogers.com, 647-747-5118