MyoKardia to Participate in September Investor Conferences

Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Taylor Harris, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

Webcasts of the presentations will be available by visiting the Investors section of MyoKardia’s website at http://investors.myokardia.com . A replay of each webcast will be available on the MyoKardia website for 90 days following each conference.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. The company is pioneering a precision medicine approach to its discovery and development efforts by 1) understanding the biomechanical underpinnings of disease; 2) targeting the proteins that modulate a given condition; 3) identifying patient populations with shared disease characteristics; and 4) applying learnings from research and clinical studies to inform and guide pipeline growth and product advancement. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on small molecule therapeutics aimed at the proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction to address diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly MYK-461); danicamtiv (formerly MYK-491) and MYK-224.

MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

