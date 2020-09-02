aTyr Pharma to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum on September 17th

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum, which is being held on Thursday, September 17.



Details of the event are as follows:



Date: Thursday September 17, 2020

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast Link: https://bit.ly/30GjErk



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com . Investors are encouraged to pre-register to expedite participation and receive event updates. Please access the website at least 15 minutes in advance of the scheduled presentation time to register and run the online system check.

Please visit www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com to register and learn more about the event.

Recent Company Highlights:

A replay of the presentation will be available following the event on the Investor’s section of the Company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com .



About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

