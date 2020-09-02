Sompo International Appoints Distribution Head to Expand London, Europe and Bermuda Insurance Business

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the appointment of Mr. Brendan Plessis as Executive Vice President, Distribution, International Insurance. In this newly created role, Mr. Plessis will lead the strategic development of broker and client relationships, with a focus on maximizing profitable growth and potential new business opportunities in London, Europe and Bermuda.

Mr. Julian James, Chief Executive Officer, International Insurance at Sompo International, said: “As we continue our ongoing transformation and the significant expansion of our London, European and Bermuda platforms in the near term, Brendan’s depth and breadth of experience in both underwriting and broking businesses across a variety of markets will be a great asset to our growth. While our brokers and clients recognize that Sompo International is a global leader with significant capability and excellent talent, we must continue to reach a wider range of audiences to deliver on our ambitions.

“Clients want and need business partners with the global scale, appetite and expertise to help successfully manage existing and new landscapes of risks. Sompo International has the wherewithal to be that partner.”

Mr. Plessis has over two decades of experience in the insurance industry in a variety of broking and underwriting roles. Prior to joining Sompo International he spent five years at XL Catlin as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Emerging Markets. Before that he was a Managing Director of Guy Carpenter in Singapore and held senior roles at Willis Re and Gallagher Re.

