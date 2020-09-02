High-Quality Cannabis, Grown with Passion: Introducing Kolab Project Flower – a New Dried-Flower Collaboration Between Kolab Project and Craft Growers Lotus Cannabis Co., Available Now

Hand-trimmed, slow-cured and grown in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, Kolab Project cannabis flower launches with Indica-dominant Kalifornia strain

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kolab Project and Lotus Cannabis Co. today announce the launch of Kolab Project cannabis flower in select licensed retailers across Canada. Kolab Project Kalifornia is a heavy-hitting Indica-dominant strain, which is the result of a unique collaboration between Kolab Project, a cannabis brand owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV – XLY) (“Auxly”), and Lotus Cannabis Co., the consumer brand of Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE:J)(FRA:LV9)(OTC:LTTSF) (“Lotus”).



Kolab Project is dedicated to providing Canadians with a carefully curated selection of cannabis products, while championing arts, culture and design. Lotus Cannabis Co. is a premium cannabis grower out of British Columbia’s North Okanagan region. Kolab Project is proud to offer Canadian cannabis enthusiasts the premium flower grown by the artisans at Lotus.

Image 1: Kolab Project Kalifornia is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f01f4bfe-246b-4032-b600-edce8c4f34cb. The flower is noted for its earth aroma and flavour profile, with spicy undertones. Image 2: Kalifornia packaging showcases that this flower is a collaboration, informing consumers about the cultivator, Lotus Cannabis Co. A photo is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3559620-a10f-4bdc-ab90-dad7b62794c5. Images courtesy Auxly.

“Kolab Project and Lotus Flower are a dream team,” said Hugo Alves, CEO, Auxly. “We’re excited to leverage Kolab Project’s marketing and distribution expertise to bring this premium product to Canadians at a competitive price point. Congratulations to the talented and dedicated Lotus team, renowned in the region for their passion for growing and commitment to their craft. We are proud to work with Lotus to transparently introduce Canadian consumers to their story and their high-quality products.”

“We are ecstatic to add Kalifornia to our growing portfolio of products for Canada’s cannabis enthusiasts,” said Brad Canario, Brand Director, Kolab Project. “Kolab Project is all about collaboration, whether its with artists working in the area of culture and design, or artists in the field of cultivation. This latest collaboration on Kalifornia is perfect for consumers looking for a strain to complement a slow summer night, or simply surfing at their own pace.”

"The end of September marks the anniversary of our first harvest and so far all of our production has been well received,” said Carl Correia, Chief Operating Officer, Lotus. “This launch with Kolab Project is an important milestone in getting our premium product to as many consumers as possible."

Kolab Project Kalifornia is a high-THC strain (between 17%-25%), bred from a cross of the legendary Nepali OG with 88 G-13 Hashplant. With dominant terpenes of Beta Caryophyllene and Limonene, Kolab Project Kalifornia’s aroma and tasting notes bring to mind dense, lush vegetation – woody and earthy, with sharp, spicy undertones. Kolab Project Kalifornia is launching with 3.5 gram units and is available now in licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and New Brunswick, with more provinces to join in coming months.

This high-quality cannabis is grown with precision at Lotus’s naturally inspired facility in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley. The seasoned Lotus team, with a long history of cultivating medical-grade cannabis, brings obsessive attention to the smallest details to ensure the health of their plants while eliminating exposure to unnatural shocks or contaminants in the ecosystem. Kalifornia is grown using high-calibrated automated systems, ensuring optimal grow conditions and a consistent product. Lotus hang-dries the whole plant, trims all buds by hand, and meticulously slow-cures to achieve the flower’s distinctive flavour and aroma.

This innovative collaboration between Kolab Project and Lotus Cannabis Co. is the result of a long-term supply partnership between Auxly and Lotus. A milestone achievement in this partnership is the joint launch of the Kolab Project flower brand, which proudly displays the Lotus Cannabis Co. name on the product packaging, providing transparency for consumers about the source of cannabis.

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. is the publicly traded licensed producer that owns Lotus Cannabis Co., a premium cannabis brand in Canada. Lotus is a craft grower at scale focused on cultivating consistently fresh cannabis at its purpose-built facility located in BC’s Okanagan Valley. Lotus created its innovative facility to cultivate unique and reliable strains, using an entirely handcrafted production process created by one of the region’s most experienced growing teams.To learn more, visit https://lotuscannabis.ca .

About Kolab Project

Kolab Project is a cannabis brand, wholly owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., that aims to connect with those actively in the cannabis category that have an appreciation for the positive impact that art, culture and design have on humanity. Kolab Project cannabis products, available at licensed cannabis retailers across Canada, include premium pre-rolls, vapes and soft chews. Visit us at kolabproject.com.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific, and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

