Centennial Resource Development to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) today announced that Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 4:25 p.m. Eastern. The live webcast and presentation materials used at the conference will be available on Centennial’s website at www.cdevinc.com under the Investor Relations tab.



About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets and operations, which are held and conducted through Centennial Resource Production, LLC, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.cdevinc.com .

Contact:

Hays Mabry

Director, Investor Relations

(832) 240-3265

ir@cdevinc.com