G1 Therapeutics to Participate in Four Investor Conferences in September 2020

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX ), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2020:



Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference: G1 will host investor meetings at the conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020. H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference: Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Moses will present a company update on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Annual Global Investment Conference: Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Moses will present a company update on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET. 2020 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference: Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will present a company update on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will present a company update on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

To access live and archived webcasts of the presentations, please visit the Events & Presentations page of the G1 website .

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is developing and advancing two novel therapies: trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy; rintodestrant is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. In 2020, the company out-licensed global development and commercialization rights to its differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, lerociclib.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics .