Trendmaker Homes Austin Names Chelsea Timmons New Vice President of Community Experience

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trendmaker Homes, a member of the TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) family of premium regional homebuilders, has named Chelsea Timmons vice president of community experience at its growing Austin division. Timmons, who joined the builder August 31st, brings highly recognized residential sales and proven new home community experience to the position in which she will be responsible for overseeing sales, marketing, closing services and the design studio.



“I am very excited for the breadth of knowledge and talents Chelsea will bring to our team as we continue to grow our division and strive to create the best customer experience possible for our existing and new communities,” said Bryan Havel, president at Trendmaker Homes Austin. “She contributed to more than tripling the home volume in her most recent role. This highlights her advanced talent in sales, marketing and new community rollouts - which she combines with boundless positivity and energy, an exceptional work ethic, and impressive team-building skills.”

“Joining Trendmaker Homes is truly a very special opportunity, one that will allow me to grow my passion for building successful sales and marketing teams while creating enhanced community connections with customers,” said Timmons. “Combine Trendmaker’s talent and the strong resources of TRI Pointe Group in a market with such robust fundamentals and there’s certainly a lot to be excited about.”

Timmons will be an asset in growing Trendmaker Homes’ strategy of offering new homes near employment centers, transportation, and amenities across a range of price points, product segments and submarkets in a metro ranked in the top 10 nationally for homebuilding prospects1. The sales and marketing leader will play a significant role in the rollout of new housing product and customer experience innovations - including advanced online home shopping tools - while leading the latest opening of Trendmaker’s newest residential neighborhood in Meyer Ranch in New Braunfels, and future openings in Turners Crossing at the intersection of Toll Road 45 and Turnersville Rd., Homestead at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, and Bryson and Bar W Ranch in Leander.

Timmons most recently worked at Pacesetter Homes where she went from high-performing and award-winning sales representative to area sales manager and tactical marketing director, roles in which she helped quadruple the builder’s community count and doubled the size of the sales staff. The University of Texas graduate has also served as board member, chapter president, and co-chair of the sales and marketing council for the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin.

About Trendmaker® Homes Austin

Trendmaker Homes Austin designs, builds and sells high-quality single-family homes in Austin, a top-10 national real estate market. Generations of Texans have relied on Trendmaker Homes for stylish design, exceptional quality, outstanding communities and industry-leading innovation. For more than 40 years, the Trendmaker team has built homes, neighborhoods and homebuyer relationships that reflect the highest standards of homebuilding and customer service. Trendmaker Homes Austin is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about Trendmaker Homes Austin, please visit www.TrendmakerHomes.com .

