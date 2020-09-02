English Language Training Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast 2026
A new market study, titled “English Language Training Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
English Language Training Market
English Language Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the English Language Training development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
• Berlitz
• EF Education First
• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
• Pearson ELT
• McGraw-Hill Education
• LSI
• Kaplan International
• ELS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Blended learning
Online learning
Classroom learning
Market segment by Application, split into
Institutional learners
Individual learners
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of English Language Training are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points of Global English Language Training Market
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by English Language Training Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global English Language Training Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Blended learning
1.4.3 Online learning
1.4.4 Classroom learning
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global English Language Training Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Institutional learners
1.5.3 Individual learners
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………..
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Berlitz
13.1.1 Berlitz Company Details
13.1.2 Berlitz Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Berlitz English Language Training Introduction
13.1.4 Berlitz Revenue in English Language Training Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Berlitz Recent Development
13.2 EF Education First
13.2.1 EF Education First Company Details
13.2.2 EF Education First Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 EF Education First English Language Training Introduction
13.2.4 EF Education First Revenue in English Language Training Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 EF Education First Recent Development
13.3 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
13.3.1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Details
13.3.2 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt English Language Training Introduction
13.3.4 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Revenue in English Language Training Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Recent Development
13.4 Pearson ELT
13.4.1 Pearson ELT Company Details
13.4.2 Pearson ELT Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Pearson ELT English Language Training Introduction
13.4.4 Pearson ELT Revenue in English Language Training Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Pearson ELT Recent Development
13.5 McGraw-Hill Education
13.5.1 McGraw-Hill Education Company Details
13.5.2 McGraw-Hill Education Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 McGraw-Hill Education English Language Training Introduction
13.5.4 McGraw-Hill Education Revenue in English Language Training Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 McGraw-Hill Education Recent Development
13.6 LSI
13.6.1 LSI Company Details
13.6.2 LSI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 LSI English Language Training Introduction
13.6.4 LSI Revenue in English Language Training Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 LSI Recent Development
13.7 Kaplan International
13.7.1 Kaplan International Company Details
13.7.2 Kaplan International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Kaplan International English Language Training Introduction
13.7.4 Kaplan International Revenue in English Language Training Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Kaplan International Recent Development
13.8 ELS
13.8.1 ELS Company Details
13.8.2 ELS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 ELS English Language Training Introduction
13.8.4 ELS Revenue in English Language Training Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 ELS Recent Development
