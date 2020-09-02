RMZ Ecoworld wins the ‘2020 ULI Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence’
With its forward-looking approach to development and design, RMZ Ecoworld entered the club of thirteen outstanding real estate development projects across APAC.
RMZ Ecoworld is a dream project for us. We were able to achieve this accolade through our open-minded approach, willingness to change and with ability to do the best.”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMZ Corp, India’s leading privately-owned real estate developer, manager and investor of real assets, today announced that its flagship project RMZ Ecoworld based out of Bangalore, Karnataka has won the 2020 ULI Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence and with that, it has entered the club of thirteen outstanding real estate development projects from across the Asia Pacific region to have been selected as winners of the 2020 ULI Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence. The winners, each of which demonstrates a comprehensive level of quality and a forward-looking approach to development and design, includes projects in China, Hong Kong SAR, Australia, Singapore India, Japan and New Zealand.
— K. Jayakumar, Managing Director - Executive Board, RMZ Ecoworld
RMZ Ecoworld is the only real estate development project in India to achieve this honour for demonstrating best practices in land use while continuing to push the industry forward while putting people first.
This year, the ULI Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence winners were announced at the ULI Asia Pacific REImagine virtual forum, bringing together real estate professionals from around the world. The international jury that selected the winning projects is made up of leading ULI members representing multidisciplinary real estate expertise, including finance, planning, development, design, and other professional services.
Speaking about the award K. Jayakumar, Managing Director - Executive Board, RMZ Ecoworld said, “RMZ Ecoworld is a dream project for us. We were able to achieve this accolade through our open-minded approach, willingness to change and with ability to do the best. We knew that project of this magnitude can only be achieved by a motivated, passionate and empowered team, both internal and external. Hence our focus was on ensuring that our people are constantly motivated and trained, through knowledge sharing and mentoring initiatives.
We ensured that Safety and Quality is paramount for us at our custom designed office spaces providing a stimulating, thoughtful and inspiring environment for commercial tenants and their members. We are proud to reveal that RMZ Ecoworld has also achieved 33.5 million SAFE MAN HOURS in this project that is recognized by esteemed British safety council with highest rating for superior service. The credit for the success of this project goes to all our internal and external team that involves designers, consultants, GCs, operating team and off course our visionary RMZ management.”
N.Tejasvi, Director Development, RMZ Ecoworld added that “We are thrilled that RMZ Ecoworld has been selected as a winner for the prestigious ULI awards for excellence. This is indeed a special moment for us! We are glad that we are able to showcase RMZ Ecoworld to the world through these awards.
The real fulfilment for a designer is when the project is truly well received by its stakeholders and RMZ Ecoworld has indeed set such a benchmark, not just in the Indian real estate industry, but even on the global map as well. Ecoworld showcases the vision, commitment and world class execution capabilities of a truly Indian real estate brand at the global stage.
RMZ Ecoworld has been conceptualized as a people centric design with member experience and convenience at its core. The project does not limit itself to the indoor working comfort of the members, but gives a holistic experience to our member community, including a range of wellness activities, an array of F&B experiences, biophilic design in a responsive environment.”
RMZ Ecoworld a LEED Gold certified project is an approximately 80-acre green and sustainable development with spectacular aesthetics catering to both SEZ and Non SEZ office space. The exclusive business space is designed to cater to the most discerning global corporations architected with a philosophy of environmental sustainability. With over 40 experiential amenities covering wellness, f&b and retail along with a 500 seater amphitheatre and a discerning Art Galery, RMZ Ecoworld has created a collaborative ecosystem. It hosts several global entities from the domain of banking, consulting and information technology.
The ULI Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence programme recognises the full development process of a project, not just its architecture and design. Projects and programmes are evaluated according to the extent to which they achieve marketplace acceptance/financial success, a high standard of excellence across all disciplines—architecture, design, planning, construction, amenities, economics, and management, etc., demonstrate relevance to the contemporary and future needs of the community in which they are located, have a positive impact in their communities and/or immediate context, exhibit environmental sustainability, stewardship, and resilience; and provide models, lessons, strategies, or techniques that other communities can replicate or adapt.
About RMZ Corp:
RMZ Corp is a privately-owned developer, manager, and investor of real assets. Seventeen years old and growing rapidly, they have over 250 enterprise customers in 6 Indian cities and 85M sqft of real assets under ownership. With a singular vision to build one million member community, RMZ disrupts how people view the space they work in. Our dynamic ecosystem caters to a tech-fuelled lifestyle that nurtures the social wellbeing of our communities, thereby enhancing human experiences. Our communal spaces reflect interconnected environments that cultivate social connections and discovery in every detail of the ecosystem. RMZ Corp’s experience and proprietary research delivers bold insights that help our clients grow, sustain, transcend, and transform. This makes it possible for us to attract and retain the best global corporations. RMZ Corp is the first company from India to achieve the IWBI WELL Health-Safety Rating, based on its response to the pandemic and innovative measures adopted to ensure a safe return to work for its member community.
For more information visit http://www.rmzcorp.com/
