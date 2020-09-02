Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury/ Domestic Assault/Offense Committed in the presence of a Child/ VOCR/ Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404528

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/1/20 at approximately 2207 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Back Center Rd, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the presence of a child, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Ellis                                               

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 9/1/20 at approximately 2207 hours VT State Police received a 911 call about a fight that occurred on Back Center Rd in Lyndon. VT State Troopers responded to the area and through investigation discovered Joseph Ellis, had assaulted his domestic partner while in the presence of a child. Further investigation found that Ellis drove a vehicle during the incident with a criminally suspended drivers license which was also a violation of his conditions of release.

 

Ellis was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks where he was processed. Ellis was release with a citation to appear in Caledonia Court on 9/2/20 at 1230 hours and conditions of release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/2/20 at 1230 hours           

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

