WorldScout™ Virtual Music Expo Holds its First Digital Expo Including 24 Hrs of Events and Headline Speaker Fat Joe
WorldScout held its first global, online Virtual Music Expo, August 28-30.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A crowd of over 200 engaged indie music creatives from around the globe came together this past weekend to participate online in the WorldScout Virtual Music Expo. The virtual crowd included independent artists, singer/songwriters and producers from the U.S., Canada, U.K., India, Bahrain, Switzerland, South Africa and more.
The event offered the participants auditions for the industry pros and featured 20 speakers that ranged from record label A&R, artist managers, Grammy-winning and multi-platinum producers, music supervisors and other music industry professional who brought talks on topics such as 'The Anatomy of an Indie Success', 'The Power of Collaborations', 'Multimedia Composing', 'Creating Your Indie Brand and How to Take it Next Level', 'What No One Else Will Tell You About the Music Business' and more.
Speakers included rapper Fat Joe, artist manager Steve Lobel, music producers Jayson ‘Koko’ Bridges, Mike Zombie and Fresh Ayr. Attending record label’s included Sony Music, Def Jam Recordings, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing, Street Execs, Hitco, Empire, Terror Squad, Neon16 and others.
The event included 24 hours of live and pre-recorded content, a Beat Battle between producers Fresh Ayr & Big Duke and countless hours of engagement and networking among the indie creatives and inspired what will become a monthly WorldScout Virtual Roundtable & Listening Party among WorldScout followers from six continents starting Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Details to be announced soon on Instagram and at www.worldscout.me.
“The WorldScout Virtual Music Expo far exceeded our expectations in so many ways. To have the support of so many major professionals in the music business who want to teach and hear new music from our community of up and coming indie artists is a WIN for everyone involved,” said Cindy Cooper, WorldScout Founder & CEO.
Reveal Live! Entertainment’s CEO/Promoter, Kara Williamson added, “Reveal LIVE! Entertainment was proud to be the Production Partner on this past weekends WorldScout Virtual Music Expo. It was an amazing weekend filled with education and networking sessions with music industry VIP’s. We can’t wait to start work on the next production and can only tell you to watch for the announcements. Trust us, this is not something you will want to miss!”
The Virtual Music Expo included Rock, R&B, Hip Hop/Rap, EDM, Trap and Country artists and producers from around the world. The event featured 4 celebrity keynote speakers, high profile music industry seminar facilitators, the opportunity to be heard by major record labels, the chance for a one-on-one label meeting and networking opportunities with other local and international artists. The expo included a Friday night event and 12-hour schedules both Saturday and Sunday.
About WorldScout:
WorldScout is a global community showcasing emerging musicians that connects independent singers, songwriters, rappers and producers with major music industry decision-makers in the business of discovering and breaking new talent.
With over 40 years of scouting experience among them, the WorldScout team set out to search the country looking for America’s best, untapped creative artists and give them an opportunity they’ve never had before. Up to 1000 Artists and 35 Music Industry Professionals will participate in its August 2020 expo.
About Reveal Live! Entertainment:
Reveal is an emerging media, marketing and merchandising brand that stands for quality content, context, community and commerce in all forms of music, live in-person and virtual performance, cultural expression and the celebration of the human experience. Reveal produces quality events that integrate artists, music, storytelling, celebrities, charities and local businesses.
Contact:
Donna Simmonds, Director of Operations, Reveal Live! Entertainment
314.263.2686
donna@meetingstreetproductions.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/donna-simmonds/
Cindy Cooper, CEO, WorldScout
805.908.5852
cindyc@worldscout.me
https://www.linkedin.com/in/worldscout/
Cynthia Cooper
WorldScout Group LLC
+1 805-908-5852
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn