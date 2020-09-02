Dony Mask (Made in Vietnam) - Achieving DGA Certification From France, Proven To Deactivate 99% Of NCOVID
We do not compromise on our product's quality. There was one buyer who requested us to remove the aseptic packaging to reduce the price, but we insisted on quality and so we turned away the client”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the unpredictable situation of Covid19, the Health Ministry recommends that everyone wear an antibacterial face mask and frequently wash hands with hand sanitizer to prevent Covid19 spread.
— Mr. Henry Pham - CEO DONY Garment Company explained
Taking advantage of this, many mask companies have appeared, which can make you a bit lost on the path to retrieve masks that have a high level of antibacterial for you and your family.
So, let us present to you the most excellent mask that has been certified by various safety and health administrations, especially DGA verified by France: Dony Mask - Achieving DGA certification from France, proven to deactivate 99% of NCOVID.
First and foremost, let’s get to know something about Dony Company!
Dony Garment Company, established in 2009, is a Vietnamese company mainly producing clothes and uniforms like dress, T-shirts, shirts, jackets, hats, caps for internal and abroad businesses.
In the local market, it is one of the leading manufacturers specializing in making different uniforms. In the foreign exchange, it distributes uniforms to many countries worldwide, such as the US, Europe, and Japan.
Presently, due to the need for a large number of masks, it adds one more product category: Dony antibacterial cotton face mask.
Q: Dony specializes in clothing manufacture, so is its mask qualified and safe to gain a French DGA certificate?
A: In healthcare settings, Dony mask manufacturer always puts people's health first, so their masks are produced with the highest quality. Plus, the company only releases one single type of mask to the market, so you can trust that they have poured all their heart and mind into the production behind the scene.
This is what makes Dony mask superior and exceptional compared to its counterparts in the export market worldwide.
Q: How is this mask designed? Does it meet the basic requirements of medical institutions?
A: Dony Mask acts as a shield protecting your health from the smoke legion attack. Following the principles of health departments, it includes three typical layers:
First, the outer layer gains 100% points in terms of water resistance and respiratory droplets containing viruses.
Secondly, the inner layers with three bonus layers play a vital role as micro germs, dust filters. Compared to disposable filter medical masks whose layers are entirely broken in the water and not reusable, this one makes your investment worthwhile.
Finally, the antibacterial fabric layer can eliminate all kinds of bacteria and viruses that cause Covid-19 up to 99%. It gives no chance for infectious germs directly contacting your nose and mouth. It also uses deodorant and water-absorbent materials to avoid bad smells.
Moreover, as these layers come in direct contact with the facial skin, they are designed to be very pliant and pleasant.
Q: Does Dony cotton mask have the DGA certificate of France?
A: Dony Mask has officially achieved the DGA (Dynamic Growth Agency) certificate from the French CERT organization in England.
It presents fundamental registrations and periodic observation reviews to ensure that your quality, environmental, or sector-specific system is maintained according to the ISO standards. It is global verification that this company has met all the ISO approved qualifications.
This certification is evidence proving that Dony Mask with respiratory protection against the NCovid virus is up to 99%. After 30 washes, its microbial filtration efficiency will still remain as powerfully as ever
Plus, Dony Mask is famous and popular in the European countries because it goes with a perfect waterproof capability, shields against droplets, protects the wearer, and push back all the virus coming at you.
Q: What other certificates does Dony receive that we may not know besides the French DGA certificate?
A: Dony antibacterial cloth mask has gained DGA certification from France and other certificates of various prestigious health authorities regarding quality and safety from Vietnam and other countries such as the US and Germany.
Firstly, it received the CE certificate (Conformité Européenne), which reveals agreement with environmental protection criteria, safety and health for products distributed in the European market.
What is more, it earned a Certificate of ISO 9001: 2015 because its cleaning and disinfection production process is totally safe for human health.
It also achieved the Chemical Safety Certificate (TUV REACH) of Germany which ensures that these products are compliant with the EU REACH regulations.
Furthermore, it passed the Global INTERTEK Test at a maximum of 100 points in terms of water resistance. Also, its protection barriers will not be ripped after 60 washes.
Not to mention, Dony mask got a Breathing Resistance Certificate because it is built with an excellent level at 1.8 (mmH2O). This figure demonstrates the ability of a fabric/clothing to transmit air and moisture. For this reason, it is suitable for everyone, even the manual workers making a living in harsh environments.
Q: Which countries import and use Dony fabric cotton masks?
A: As we know, Dony cloth facemask quality has been approved by French DGA, so a lot of French citizens, as well as large occupational safety and health specialists of care facilities have faith in it.
Also, Dony Company is honored to be one of the businesses that have affirmed their position in the world garment market. This factory’s products are not only supplied domestically but also meet strict standards and are exported by several countries across the globe.
Up to now, Dony Company has become one of the primary wholesale export face mask suppliers for different countries around the world such as Europe, UK, USA, France, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Russia, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Austria...
So far, Dony cloth mask company has contributed 100,000 antibacterial and anti-droplet cloth-masks to the United States.
Like all of us, Dony hopes that we will all triumph over the Coronavirus disease, and soon return to a healthy life, enjoy the fresh air, with zero worry about pathogens. That is why they always strive to bring the best to the community.
