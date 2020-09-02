ASA Insurance Warns Utah Residents About Summer Travel Safety
One of the leading providers of insurance in Salt Lake City has shared critical information to keep Utah residents safe while they travel this summer.
Drivers should make sure they carry their insurance cards with them while they’re on vacation. They should also have the contact phone number to report a claim if they’re in an accident.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the leading providers of insurance in Salt Lake City has shared critical information to keep Utah residents safe while they travel this summer.
— ASA Insurance
As winter moves closer to summer, many people start planning for summer break. They make arrangements for week-long vacations or even just a few days away. ASA Insurance wants everyone to stay safe out on the highways, which is why they’ve provided a few basic tips to follow for any travel plans that they might have.
The most important thing when driving for a summer break vacation is to know details about the destination and the route they’re taking. Just because the weather is warm and sunny at home, doesn't mean it won't be wintery along the way. With many online route calculators and GPS navigation systems, drivers can be prepared for hazardous weather conditions or road work. It’s advised to check the travel conditions when making plans and include an alternate route. It’s also important to check those conditions at least a couple of days before departure.
For anyone traveling to another country, they should check with their auto insurance in Salt Lake City and make sure they have coverage in that area. Not all policies cover drivers if they are outside the country. They may need to ask for a temporary policy or they may need to get coverage through the rental company they use or travel agency.
Drivers should make sure they carry their insurance cards with them while they’re on vacation. They should also have the contact phone number to report a claim if they’re in an accident. To help prevent accidents, they can look online to find out the driving laws in the state where they’re going. Know the speed limits ahead of time and any special rules that they should be aware of.
Before leaving for a summer break vacation is a good time to review your insurance coverage. Drivers should make sure they have enough liability and collision insurance to protect them. It’s also a good time to decide if they want to add roadside assistance or rental car reimbursement to their policy. It helps eliminate a feeling of frustration and stress when a vehicle breaks down away from home. Roadside assistance offers everything from tire changes to towing. It also provides for fuel delivery if someone runs out of gas, which is a possibility when driving in unknown areas.
"Many people never re-evaluate their needs for insurance after they take out a policy, but needs change over time," says Creed Anderson of ASA Insurance. Drivers that have car insurance in Salt Lake City should take the time to review their policies and make sure the coverage adequately meets their needs.
Summer break vacations should be fun and carefree. One way to ensure everyone has a good time is to know that they have the auto insurance coverage they need — even when they’re traveling far from home. Planning ahead eliminates the uncertainty that comes with unexpected events. With the right car insurance policy in place, they can feel confident and secure no matter what happens.
Creed Anderson
ASA Insurance
+1 801-486-7463
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook