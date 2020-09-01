Consecutive weekend closures of SR 302 Purdy Bridge rescheduled for summer 2021

Predicted heavy rains will not allow work to be completed this year

Tina Werner, communications, 360-704-3270

GIG HARBOR – The previously announced, back-to-back weekend closures of the State Route 302 Purdy Bridge for deck repairs have been canceled, as of Sept. 1, due to forecasted heavy rain through September. At this time, the important work is planned for summer 2021.

Due to the extensive nature of deck repairs and a limited work window if forecasted rain cause delays, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation have decided the most responsible course of action is to reschedule the activities when warm, dry weather conditions are more predictable. When complete, preserving and repairing the driving surface on the bridge deck will create a smoother drive for people traveling.

Up to three, total highway weekend closures will be allowed next summer. WSDOT will announce any changes or planned deck repairs as they are scheduled next year, as well as details about the detour that will be in place.

Travelers can sign up for additional project email alerts. Real-time traveler information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.