Riiid Labs, Leader in AI Education Solutions, Names Jim Larimore to Executive Team

Larimore, Riiid’s new Chief Officer for Equity in Learning, brings two decades of education leadership experience from ACT, Dartmouth, Gates Foundation, NYU Abu Dhabi, Stanford University and Swarthmore

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riiid Labs, a leader in AI education solutions, today announced the appointment of Jim Larimore as Chief Officer for Equity in Learning. In this newly-created leadership role, Larimore will drive Riiid’s strategic initiatives in building global partnerships to close gaps in equity, opportunity and student success by creating and delivering new AI education solutions to help students achieve their full potential.



Larimore will also lead the creation of a diverse and global network of universities, non-profit organizations and companies to attract top AI talent to participate in the EdNet Challenge, and encourage more women and people of color from all nations to enter the AI field. Riiid recently made its EdNet dataset, containing over 100 million interactions data, publicly available for research purposes.

“Jim has distinguished himself as an education pioneer and catalytic innovator for more than 20 years at some of the most elite institutions in the world,” said David Yi, CEO of Riiid Labs. “He brings passion, creativity and a profound commitment to help students and educators everywhere to take advantage of the untapped power of artificial intelligence software.”

Larimore joins Riiid from ACT’s Center for Equity in Learning where he served as Chief Officer. Previously he held top education leadership roles as Deputy Director for Post Secondary Success at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and as the chief student affairs officer at Dartmouth College, Swarthmore College, New York University Abu Dhabi, and Amherst College. His higher education career began at Stanford University, where he served as Assistant Dean of Student Affairs, Director of the University’s American Indian Program, and Assistant to the provost. He holds an MA in Education from Stanford University and is a first generation college graduate from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Larimore has served on numerous non-profit boards including the Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity, the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice, the Aspen Institute’s Office for Community Solutions, the Center for Academic Integrity, the Gates Millennium Scholarship Program, and Student Affairs Advisory Boards for MIT and the Universidad de Monterrey in Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

“AI is the most exciting and disruptive new development in education in my professional career,” Larimore said. “Riiid is truly pioneering new ways to leverage AI in all areas of education. Its fully personalized learning solutions are unique and proven to be a success. Beyond traditional school-based teaching, all industries today require learning. AI-optimized learning solutions can be applied across all industries for job training, talent training, and more. It’s an exciting time to join Riiid and create the collaborative partnerships that will make an impact.”

Riiid Labs, established in 2020 in Silicon Valley, is the global arm of parent company Riiid, founded in Korea. There its test prep engine reached No. 1 in sales in Korea and Japan among education apps. Riiid Labs is taking that success to new markets around the world, including the United States, South America, the Middle East and beyond.

Riiid’s proprietary AI technology analyzes student data and content, predicts scores and user behavior, and recommends personalized learning and study plans in real-time to help students optimize their learning potential. Based on the latest data, Riiid’s personalized AI teaching solution in Japan and Korea on average increased student’s test scores by 165 points after just 20 hours of guided personalized study delivered on mobile devices.

About Riiid Labs

Riiid Labs, based out of Silicon Valley, is the global arm of parent company Riiid, a leading AI solutions provider delivering creative disruption to the education market through its cutting-edge technology. The company aims to empower global education players to rethink the traditional ways of learning via extending Riiid’s AI competency. For more information, please visit https://riiidlabs.ai .

With a strong belief in equal opportunity in education, Riiid launched Santa for TOEIC in 2017, the firm’s first commercialized AI tutor solution based on deep-learning algorithm, attracting more than a million users in South Korea. Riiid’s AI tutor solution replaces expensive and time consuming test prep textbooks and traditional lectures with a mobile friendly personalized AI tutor that outpaces human tutors in less time and at a fraction of the cost. Based on highly scalable and proven AI technology, Riiid is aggressively expanding its business to new learning and test areas and geographical markets. It currently operates Santa for TOEIC in Korea and Japan and has launched Santa SAT in Vietnam. Riiid has raised a total of USD 70.2 million in funding. For more information, please visit https://riiid.co/en/main .

