Fourth Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1400 Block of Cedar Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced a fourth arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:21 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 11-year-old Davon McNeal, of Southeast, DC.

On Monday, August 31, 2020, 25 year-old Marcel Gordon, of Capital Heights MD, turned himself in for his role in this offense. Pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, he has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated). Gordon does have a prior arrest for Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

Previously, On Thursday, July 9, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, an 18 year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Friday, July 10, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22 year-old adult male, of Hillcrest Heights, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 20 year-old adult male, of Oxon Hill, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

This case remains under investigation.

