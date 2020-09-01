Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, August 31, 2020, in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:11 pm, the suspect discharged a firearm, at the listed location, striking the victim. The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A firearm was recovered.

 

On Monday, August 31, 2020, 24 year-old Marlon Trevor Bacote, of Richmond, VA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm/ Unlawful Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device, and Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank Amtrak Police and the United States Capitol Police for their assistance with this case.

