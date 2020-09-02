MnDOT alerts motorists to Hwy 60 Mountain Lake intersection warning system change (Sept. 1, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – The Rural Intersection Conflict Warning System (RICWS) at the Highway 60 intersection with Cottonwood County Road 1 in Mountain Lake is operational again, with a slight modification.

The system will now provide County Road 1 motorists with 12.1 seconds of warning time, an increase from 7.5 seconds, for every Highway 60 vehicle detected. This could result in the system flashing for several seconds after a high speed vehicle on Highway 60 passes the intersection.

Despite the system being operational, MnDOT will continue its monitoring efforts to ensure proper performance. Motorists should continue to be conscientious when using the intersection.

###