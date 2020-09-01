U.S. Highway 95 Southbound Onramp 21-Day Closure Starts Sept. 13 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the U.S. Highway 95 southbound onramp from the Oso Blanca Road / 215 Beltway intersection for 21 days starting at 8 p.m., September 13, in northwest Las Vegas.

The 24/7 closure, scheduled through October 4, is needed for tying into a new 290-foot-long, 30-foot-tall 215 Beltway eastbound to U.S. Highway 95 southbound flyover ramp as part of the $73 million next phase of the Centennial Bowl that broke ground in January 2019. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor. The project also calls for building an U.S. Highway 95 northbound to 215 Beltway westbound flyover ramp, among other upgrades. Construction is scheduled to finish in the later this year.

Meanwhile, during the 21-day closure, southbound Oso Blanca Road motorists may still travel east and westbound along the 215 Beltway. The detour route will take vehicles along southbound Durango Drive to eastbound Centennial Parkway onto the U.S. Highway 95 southbound onramp.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.