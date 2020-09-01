Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SDDOT Receives $41.5 Million in Additional Federal Funding

For Immediate Release: Monday, August 31, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-3265  

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says they have received an additional $41.5 million in federal highway funding after the state met all its fiscal year deadlines for federally-funded projects. 

This is the highest amount of additional funding the department has received and is above and beyond the funds the department is allotted through normal distribution of the federal-aid program. 

“The department has a proven track record of being eligible for redistribution of funds and maximizing its federal funding by fully obligating our $269.7 million in spending authority,” says Secretary of Transportation Darin Bergquist. 

When states or other federal entities which are funded through the federal highway trust fund do not fully utilize their federal funds in a given year, the Federal Highway Administration makes those funds available to states that have successfully obligated their allotment of federal dollars. This year, the federal pool totaled $4.76 billion. 

“From 2017 through 2019, the department has averaged about $32.4 million per year of redistribution by ensuring our federal transportation program is delivered by letting projects prior to federal deadlines. This money will greatly enhance our overall funding used to build and preserve our states highways and bridges. I commend our employees who work diligently to meet project deadlines,  allowing us the opportunity to receive these critical federal funds.” 

For more information about this year’s federal funds, visit https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/fastact/funding.cfm

 

--30—

SDDOT Receives $41.5 Million in Additional Federal Funding

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

