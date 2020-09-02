Artworks by Romare Bearden and Siebe Johannes Ten Cate lead Bruneau & Co.'s Aug. 27th Estate Fine Art & Antiques Auction

Fisherman-themed painting by the Dutch Impressionist Siebe Johannes Ten Cate (1858-1908), in the original period carved wood frame that still had an old exhibition label on recto ($4,688).

Modernist depiction of an African American jazz band lithograph by noted African American artist Romare Howard Bearden (N.Y./N.C., 1911-1988), edition #129 of 200 ($2,125).

Modern nocturnal forest painting by Robinson Murray (Mass., 1890-1984), titled Trees Under Full Moon, depicting an elegantly simple stylized forest with golden aura ($1,750).

Abraham Lincoln political campaign ferrotype from around 1860, depicting a clean-shaven Lincoln in a circular format, surrounded by a chased brass frame ($1,625).