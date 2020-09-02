Exponential 2019 Growth Catapults Lakeshore Recycling Systems to North America's 7th Largest Privately-Held Waste Hauler
Lakeshore is the 19th largest waste hauler in North America on Waste Today Magazine's Top 50 Haulers ListMORTON GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) announced it is now North America’s 7th largest privately-held waste hauler, and ranks 19th on Waste Today Magazine’s Top 50 Hauler List (published Aug. 18, 2020). The Top 50 ranking is based on 2019 reported revenues, and includes both privately- and publicly-held companies.
A significant year of gains in both commercial and residential hauling and temporary services highlight the primary driver of this 2019 ranking. LRS also continues to expand strategically through the acquisition of independent waste haulers throughout Wisconsin; all of whom share in the LRS mission of sustainability, responsibly diverting and recycling as much material out of the waste stream as possible.
Today, LRS actively diverts from our inbound volume more than 40 percent of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) and over 80 percent of the Construction and Demolition (C&D) material. LRS differentiates by working proactively to find ways to remove and repurpose material from the waste stream, not only through the deployment of leading technology and frontline innovation, but by educating customers and working with them to recycle and dispose of waste responsibly.
In 2019, LRS added a series of strategic acquisitions, landed key municipal partnerships and commercial service agreements, and expanded service offerings, including:
• Commercial waste and recycling routes: Molenhouse Enterprises
• Commercial waste and recycling service contract: DePaul University
• Exclusive residential contract: Village of LaGrange Park
• Exclusive residential contract: Village of Worth
• Exclusive residential contract: Village of Elmwood Park
• Exclusive residential contract: Kaneville Township
• Exclusive residential contract: Shields Township
• Launched new temporary fencing offering for use in conjunction with other services, including: portable restrooms and roll-off dumpsters.
This year, LRS continued its growth trajectory, acquiring three independent residential and commercial haulers as part of the continued expansion in southern Wisconsin, and winning new municipal service agreements in greater Chicago:
• Acquisition: Choice Disposal (Ixonia, Wisc.)
• Acquisition: Supreme Disposal (Milwaukee, Wisc.)
• Acquisition: Waste Cycle (Milwaukee, Wisc.)
• Exclusive residential contract: Village of Western Springs, IL
• Exclusive residential contract: Campton Township, IL
• Exclusive residential contract with Unincorporated Lisle Township, IL
• Internally: Five LRS facilities are now Recycling Certified Institute (RCI)-certified to simplify the LEED certification process for customers and ensure proper recycling of C&D material
LRS remains grateful for the passionate and hardworking family of 920 employees across Illinois and Wisconsin who each day help ensure Lakeshore Recycling Systems remains the Midwest’s provider of choice for responsible waste and recycling solutions.
To learn more about Waste Today Magazine’s Top 50 Haulers ranking, visit http://ow.ly/OqdS50B7ycb.
About Lakeshore Recycling Systems
Lakeshore Recycling Systems is the largest privately held waste services company in Illinois and Wisconsin. For over 20 years, LRS has specialized in recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services, portable restroom rentals, mulch distribution, street sweeping, on-site storage and comprehensive waste removal for businesses and residential homeowners in Chicago, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Delivering services through 13 regional hubs, LRS owns and operates 15 facilities, a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 920 full-time employees.
LRS holds numerous industry honors and accolades, including: the 2018 Illinois Sustainability Award; the Better Business Bureau’s 2018 Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics; Chicago Public Schools' Best Partnership Award; and ranks #35 on the latest Waste360 Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America. Controlling over 2.5 million tons-per-year, LRS diverts more waste from landfills than any other provider through safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
