Cheryl Graham is PennDOT Employee of the Month

​Montoursville, PA – Cheryl Graham is the PennDOT District 3’s Employee of the Month for September 2020.

Cheryl is currently the receptionist and switchboard operator for District 3. In this position, she greets visitors as well as business partners who visit the District 3 office building. Cheryl answers calls coming into the District Office and directs them to the appropriate individual.

Over the past year, Cheryl has informed her supervisor that she was capable of more responsibility and was tasked to assemble New Employee Orientation Program books. On her own, she reviewed the documents to ensure the most current policy was being used and updated as needed. She continues to support human resources by assisting with payroll and leave, purging files, logging placement files, shredding, assembling various books, trained with the Training Coordinator and begun assisting with training records and spreadsheets.

Over the past year and a half Cheryl has been employed by District 3, she has continued to reach out to assist with various projects outside her required duties including helping create Legislative Contact Books and assisting other units throughout the district.

Cheryl is always willing to learn new skills and approaches every job with a positive attitude. She is polite, kind and helpful to everyone who visits the District Office.

Cheryl began her career with PennDOT in 2019. She lives in Muncy and has a son and daughter, five grandchildren, and raised three nephews, one which is still at home. Her grandchildren are her greatest joy. Congratulations to Cheryl Graham, the PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for September 2020!

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov ###