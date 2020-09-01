NNSA releases Supplement Analysis for plutonium pit production at Los Alamos National Laboratory

WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) has posted a final Supplement Analysis (SA) to the 2008 Site-wide Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Continued Operations of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL).

The SA determined that the environmental impacts associated with plutonium pit production at LANL do not require preparation of a new or supplemental EIS for LANL.

Pit production at LANL is required in light of national policy and Federal law that directs NNSA to begin producing a minimum of 30 pits per year at LANL no later than during 2026.

NNSA is committed to meeting its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) as it revitalizes the Nation’s plutonium pit production capability to maintain the U.S. nuclear deterrent.

The draft SA was released for public comment for 45 days, starting March 10. The 45-day comment period was then extended and the comment period ended May 9. During the comment period, NNSA accepted comments from all interested agencies (Federal, State, and local), public interest groups, Native American tribes, businesses, and members of the public.

Following a two-site strategy for this vital national security mission, NNSA is also carrying out a site-specific NEPA review for the proposal to produce plutonium pits at the Savannah River Site (SRS) and has published a final SA for the Complex Transformation Supplemental Programmatic EIS and the draft EIS for Plutonium Pit Production at SRS.

NNSA’s NEPA documents are available on the NNSA NEPA Reading Room website .