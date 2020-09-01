2020-09-01 13:46:30.397 Claycomo Resident Wins $25,000 a Year for Life

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Claycomo Resident Wins $25,000 a Year for Life

Alex Lerma of Claycomo is the 14th Missouri Lottery player to win Lucky for Life’s $25,000-a-year-for–life prize. Lerma’s ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on July 27:  6, 10, 13, 17 and 31.

Lerma purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip, 5025 NE Antioch Road, in Kansas City.

Lucky for Life drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 9:38 p.m. The game features a top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

In FY19, players in Jackson County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $120 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $7.6 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $21.2 million went to education programs in the county.  

