Scutari Lauds Swearing-in of Pierre-Louis to Supreme Court

Trenton – Senator Nicholas Scutari, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement on today’s historic swearing-in of Fabiana Pierre-Louis as the newest Justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court:

“Congratulations to the newest Justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court, Fabiana Pierre-Louis.

“I personally enjoyed getting to know our newest justice. After an extensive vetting process that included but is not limited to thoroughly reviewing her nomination, multiple meetings, interviews and background, I found her to be extremely qualified for this important position. She has an abundance of legal talent, the appropriate judicial demeanor, and the indescribable characteristics we look for in jurists. I believe she will be an excellent associate justice and future leader of the Court.

“In addition, as the first African American female and the first person of Haitian descent on the court, she will be a role model for countless boys and girls throughout our state.

“I know her family is proud, her community is proud, and I am proud to have had the honor to get to know her and guide her through this process.”