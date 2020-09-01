Sphere Software Announces Rebranding to Sphere Partners to Reflect Strategic Focus on Trusted Advisory and Development

The new name truly reflects the value we provide at Sphere Partners -- Beyond great software, we're a strategic advisor and execution partner for our clients.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sphere Software, an award-winning provider of custom software solutions and technology teams on-demand, is pleased to announce its official name change to Sphere Partners, effective immediately. The new name is reflective of the partnership relationship that Sphere creates with clients seeking to transform and accelerate their business.“Our new name truly reflects the value we bring to our clients and our communities. We are more than great software. We are a strategic trusted advisor and execution partner committed to our client’s success. We believe in the power of technology to drive results and create real business impact” said Leon Ginsburg, CEO of Sphere Partners.With Sphere Partners’ name change comes a newly redesigned brand identity, logo, and website at https://www.sphereinc.com . The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information for companies looking for technology solutions from strategy to execution. The new case studies and partner pages highlight Sphere’s past successes and dedication to continued excellence.Working with a growing family of cutting-edge technology partners (NetSuite, Salesforce, Atlassian, Snowflake, and Google Cloud among others), Sphere is leading the way in end-to-end technology, solving the toughest business challenges by providing unmatched services in strategy, consulting, enterprise platforms, teams-on-demand, custom software and digital solutions for growing mid-market companies.“We are thrilled to debut our new brand and enhanced website to our clients, partners, and visitors who are looking to understand the depth of Sphere’s solutions and services,” said Isabel Londoño, Senior Director of Strategic Growth. “We’re passionate about our clients' ideas. Beyond delivering great software, we’re partners in their success and thrive when their vision becomes reality”.About Sphere PartnersSphere Partners is a strategic technology partner offering consulting services, cutting-edge software development, expert teams on-demand and enterprise platform implementations such as Netsuite, Salesforce, Google Cloud, and Snowflake for companies seeking to transform in a demanding digital world. Comprised of a global team of solution creators, consultants, and engineers, Sphere combines strategy, design, and a proven delivery method to help organizations improve productivity, enhance the user experience, and maximize growth.