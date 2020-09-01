Attorney General Schmitt Files Lawsuit Against Kansas City Area Contractor

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office has filed a lawsuit against contractor Corey Wilcox, formerly of Olathe, Kansas.

The lawsuit alleges that Wilcox, holding himself out as “Amazing Siding and Windows” accepted deposits from Missouri residents in exchange for home remodeling or construction work but then failed to complete the projects.

“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Section is dedicated and works diligently to root out fraud and deception on behalf of Missouri consumers every single day,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “When we find that Missourians have been defrauded, we will take legal action wherever possible.”

The lawsuit also alleges that defendant misrepresented financing terms, and promised to refund victims’ money but has failed to do so.

The lawsuit was filed in Jackson County and seeks restitution on behalf of homeowners who were harmed by Wilcox’s acts. The suit also seeks injunctive relief preventing Wilcox from engaging in the home remodeling or construction business.

The Attorney General encourages consumers who believe they were scammed by Wilcox to file a complaint by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222, or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

