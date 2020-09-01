Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: Department of Labor continues Virtual Job Fair Series, Highlighting Career Opportunities Across Vermont

Montpelier – As a part of its continued efforts to support job seekers and employers, the Vermont Department of Labor has announced additional dates for its #Hiring2DayVT Virtual Job Fairs. The Department will resume its series, highlighting statewide and regional career opportunities on Thursday, September 3 at 11:00am.

“We know the pandemic has had a great impact on the hiring process, as many Vermont employers and job seekers have sought to utilize what may have been previously unfamiliar methods of recruitment and career development,” said Commissioner Michael Harrington. “By leveraging virtual services, such as virtual job fairs, our Workforce Development team continues its work to connect job seekers with employers.”

“As we continue to hear from employers that they are hiring, we encourage both employers and job seekers to contact their local Career Resource Center to learn more about virtual job fairs and other resources available.”

The free virtual events allow job seekers and others to join an initial meeting to hear updates on resources and programs available from the Department. Job seekers will then be provided access to regional meetings being held in the given week, hearing from local employers and Department staff about local career opportunities in the region. Employers hiring for statewide and remote openings will also be featured as opportunities are available.

More information about #Hiring2DayVT Virtual Job Fairs may be found below:

#Hiring2DayVT Virtual Job Fairs

Details on Events:

 

Scheduled Dates and Featured Employer Regions (subject to change)

  • Thursday, September 3 at 11:00am
    • Northeast (Newport, St. Johnsbury, etc.)
    • Southwest (Bennington, Middlebury, Rutland, etc.)
    • Statewide
  • Thursday, September 10 at 11:00am
    • Northwest (Burlington, St. Albans, etc.)
    • Statewide
  • Thursday, September 17 at 11:00am
    • Central (Barre, Morrisville, White River Junction, etc.)
    • Northeast (Newport, St. Johnsbury, etc.)
    • Southwest (Bennington, Middlebury, Rutland, etc.)
    • Southeast (Brattleboro, Springfield, etc.)
  • Thursday, September 24 at 11:00am
    • Northwest (Burlington, St. Albans, etc.)
    • Southeast (Brattleboro, Springfield, etc.)
  • Thursday, October 1 at 11:00am
    • Northeast (Newport, St. Johnsbury, etc.)
    • Southwest (Bennington, Middlebury, Rutland, etc.)

Previous #Hiring2DayVT Virtual Job Fairs have been uploaded to the Department’s YouTube Channel, and may be viewed here: https://bit.ly/VTLabor-Youtube.

Job Seekers may register for more information about Virtual Job Fairs at https://bit.ly/Join-Us-Virtual-Job-Fair. Employers may contact the Department of Labor if interested in taking part in the job fair, posting open positions, or learning more about virtual services by emailing Hiring2DayVT@vermont.gov.

While Department of Labor offices remain closed to in-person visits due to COVID-19, offices remain open for virtual services. More details and contact information for local offices may be found at labor.vermont.gov.

