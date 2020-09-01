IOM Receives New Funding to Support Integrated Humanitarian and Recovery Support in South Sudan

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has received new funding from the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) to step up humanitarian response and recovery efforts in South Sudan.

The USD $30,375,000 funding comes at a time when South Sudanese are working towards nation-building following the revitalization of the peace process and the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity in February 2020.

Years of conflict has led to deteriorating conditions for communities across South Sudan, forcing people to flee their homes and seek refuge and more favorable living conditions in and outside South Sudan. Nearly 4 million people remain displaced, of which 1.6 million internally.

Approximately 1.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) are in the United Nations Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites and 2.2 million remain in neighbouring countries.

It is in this context that IOM has developed an integrated and multi-sectoral approach encompassing activities in Displacement Tracking, Camp Coordination and Camp Management, Shelter and Non-Food Items, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Health, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support, Protection, Common Pipeline, and the Common Transport Service. These constitute sectors in which IOM has significant technical, operational and strategic capacity to ensure effective and timely delivery of humanitarian and recovery assistance.

“With this funding, IOM will prioritize safety and dignity, ensure meaningful access to services for the most vulnerable, and encourage local communities to participate in the transition and recovery activities in their communities,” said IOM South Sudan’s Chief of Mission, Jean-Philippe Chauzy.

The funding will enable IOM to focus on three interlinked and mutually reinforcing areas of intervention; 1) camps and camp-like settings; 2) underserved and hard-to-reach areas facing great severity of humanitarian needs; and 3) humanitarian coordination. IOM will continue responding to the needs of vulnerable people in PoC sites and collective settlements as well as to communities outside of camp settings suffering similar shocks to ensure equitable access.

IOM will also ensure the effective delivery of support by promoting the involvement of a wide range of actors and humanitarian partners to reach a greater portion of the affected population and to better respond to new emergencies within the communities.

“Though the intensity of the conflict has reduced since the signing of the peace agreement, the country is still facing devastating human and financial costs as a result of the protracted crisis. This is why we must make available the much-needed support to enable the most vulnerable people find their way to transition and recovery,” Chauzy added.