Gov. Lujan Grisham, DFA announce $150M in grants to support New Mexico local governments

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Department of Finance and Administration on Tuesday announced $150 million in CARES Act grants to local governments across New Mexico to cover the cost of necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency.

“The pandemic has been devastating for all of us, not least local governments and small businesses across our state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “My administration will continue to deliver whatever resources we have and can make available to help our communities maintain essential services and respond to the public health emergency. Every applicant received funding. No one gets left behind. There is still more to do, and together we will continue fighting this virus with everything we’ve got.”

The Department of Finance and Administration received 83 local government applications for $100 million made available for local governments and 66 applications for $50 million made available for small business grants via local governments.

Applications were open to almost all of New Mexico’s local governments, excluding only the city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, which received CARES Act funds directly from the federal government.

The Department of Finance and Administration scored applications based on criteria related to local government revenue lost due to expenses made responding directly to the health crisis. The total amount requested exceeded the funds made available by the federal government; awards were therefore prorated based on need as articulated by the entity’s application. All requests for amounts less than $50,000 for direct local government grants were awarded in full.

“DFA has vast experience in scoring applications and scoring them fairly,” said Acting Finance and Administration Secretary Debbie Romero. “We were able to complete an expeditious and equitable process, and we’ll keep working with local governments all across the state to make sure these essential funds get out the door.”

The awards for direct local government grants are as follows:

Entity – Award Amount

City of Alamogordo – $486,726 Village of Angel Fire – $447,932 City of Anthony – $50,000 City of Artesia – $2,661,982 City of Aztec – $218,750 City of Bayard – $556,661 City of Belen – $67,500 Town of Bernalillo – $2,233,332 City of Bloomfield – $284,375 City of Carlsbad – $90,113 Catron County – $67,500 Chaves County – $537,500 Cibola County (joint application, City of Grants, Village of Milan) – $403,125 Village of Cimarron – $8,500 Town of Clayton / Union County (joint application) – $958,456 City of Clovis – $240,061 Colfax County – $50,000 Village of Columbus – $126,692 Village of Corrales – $350,000 Village of Cuba – $35,000 Curry County – $157,717 City of Deming – $148,500 Dona Ana County – $1,400,000 Village of Eagle Nest – $86,000 Eddy County – $50,000 Town of Edgewood – $50,000 City of Elephant Butte – $50,000 City of Española – $1,197,517 Town of Estancia – $19,429 City of Farmington – $1,181,250 City of Gallup – $918,581 Grant County – $118,125 Guadalupe County (joint: City of Santa Rosa, Town of Vaughn) – $109,375 Harding County – $50,000 City of Hobbs – $928,125 Town of Hurley – $20,000 Town of Kirtland – $1,000 City of Las Cruces – $7,104,802 City of Las Vegas – $2,401,443 Lea County – $50,000 Lincoln County – $63,334 City of Lordsburg – $16,894 Incorporated County of Los Alamos – $656,250 Village of Los Lunas – $53,750 Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque – $50,000 City of Lovington – $176,341 Luna County – $173,051 Village of Maxwell – $11,000 McKinley County – $16,125,000 Mora County – $10,000 Town of Mountainair – $50,000 Otero County – $168,750 Village of Pecos – $16,000 City of Portales – $109,375 Quay County – $152,550 Village of Questa – $67,500 City of Raton – $655,075 Town of Red River – $50,000 Rio Arriba County – $1,131,511 City of Rio Rancho – $11,931,686 Roosevelt County – $50,000 City of Roswell, City of – $5,556,250 City of Ruidoso Downs – $9,700 Village of Ruidoso – $2,787,792 San Juan County – $2,042,500 San Miguel County – $214,463 Sandoval County – $253,125 Village of Santa Clara – $50,000 Santa Fe County – $10,506,939 City of Santa Fe – $17,580,958 Sierra County – $50,625 Town of Silver City – $489,375 Socorro County – $45,000 City of Socorro – $242,061 Sunland Park – $77,656 Taos County – $525,000 Village of Taos Ski Valley – $97,875 Town of Taos – $1,023,223 Village of Tijeras – $67,500 Torrance County – $116,594 Town of Springer – $8,808 City of Tucumcari – $13,221 Valencia County – $437,500

Total: $99,830,299

The grant awards for small businesses via local governments are as follows:

Entity – Award Amount

City of Artesia – $1,065,000 City of Aztec – $1,198,125 City of Bayard – $93,188 City of Belen – $117,150 Town of Bernalillo – $1,128,900 City of Bloomfield – $153,573 City of Carlsbad – $1,151,798 Catron County – $74,550 Chaves County – $337,750 Cibola County, City of Grants, Village of Milan – $2,023,500 Village of Cimarron – $18,638 Town of Clayton / Union County – Joint application – $639,000 City of Clovis – $4,260,000 Colfax County – $117,150 Village of Columbus – $186,375 Village of Corrales – $255,600 Village of Cuba – $32,802 Curry County – $322,163 City of Deming – $186,375 Dona Ana County – $3,039,750 Village of Eagle Nest – $78,278 Eddy County – $931,875 City of Espanola – $426,000 City of Farmington – $1,447,500 City of Gallup – $2,130,000 Grant County – $93,188 Guadalupe County, City of Santa Rosa, Town of Vaughn – $1,351,963 Harding County – $22,365 City of Hobbs – $658,969 Town of Hurley – $27,956 Town of Kirtland – $93,188 City of Las Cruces – $5,440,188 City of Las Vegas – $323,920 Lea County – $530,750 Lincoln County – $18,638 City of Lordsburg – $335,394 Los Alamos County, Incorporated – $1,065,000 Village of Los Lunas – $335,475 Los Ranchos de Albuquerque – $1,006,425 City of Lovington – $131,794 Luna County – $239,625 McKinley County – $2,412,500 Mora County – $11,183 Town of Mountainair – $74,273 Otero County – $1,688,750 Village of Pecos – $13,792 Quay County – $372,750 Village of Questa – $47,925 City of Raton – $718,875 Town of Red River – $213,000 City of Rio Rancho – $465,733 Roosevelt County – $239,625 City of Roswell – $1,351,000 Village of Ruidoso – $1,171,500 San Juan County – $1,061,500 Sandoval County – $965,000 Santa Fe County, City of Santa Fe, Edgewood – $3,799,688 Sierra County – $292,875 Town of Silver City – $359,438 Socorro County – $26,093 City of Socorro – $198,090 Taos County – $292,875 Town of Taos – $479,250 Village of Tijeras – $11,183 City of Tucumcari – $27,956 Valencia County – $579,000

Total: $49,963,725

Expenses were outlined explicitly in the application process to ensure they matched CARES Act requirements dictated by the federal government. New Mexico would be held liable for refund payment to the federal government should an expense not fit the specific requirements. The Department of Finance and Administration developed application questions to help ensure such repayment is not necessary.

The following are eligible expenses for local government grants:

Small business continuity grants

Child care assistance

Purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) required to conduct government business

Expenses incurred to mitigate the spread—sanitizing, public service announcements

Public health and safety personnel costs Senior programs, corrections, police, fire and EMS



The following are eligible expenses for small business grants: