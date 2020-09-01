Wilmington Treatment Center Included in Newsweek’s List of Top 10 Addiction Treatment Centers in North Carolina

Rankings based on quality of care, reputation, and accreditation

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Treatment Center is honored to have been included in Newsweek’s recently released list of the top addiction treatment centers in North Carolina.

Wilmington Treatment Center earned sixth place in the Newsweek ranking, which puts the center in the top 10% of the state’s addiction treatment facilities.

“Being recognized for our ability to serve individuals and families in need is a significant honor for our facility and a well-deserved acknowledgement of the tremendous effort put forth by each member of our team,” said Wilmington Treatment Center CEO Robert Pitts, LCSW, MSW, MBA.

The Newsweek rankings reflect the quality of care each facility provides, its reputation, and its adherence to accreditation standards. The assessment process included surveys of therapists, counselors, doctors, administrators, and other healthcare professionals.

“Knowing that our ranking was determined in part by the input of our peers makes this honor particularly special,” Mr. Pitts said. “I’m proud that others in our profession have identified Wilmington Treatment Center as a place where patients and their families can receive the superior care they deserve.”

Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista, Inc. to evaluate addiction treatment facilities in North Carolina and 19 other states. The states that were selected for assessment have the highest number of addiction treatment centers as determined by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

About Wilmington Treatment Center

Wilmington Treatment Center provides personalized care for adults age 18 and older of all genders whose lives have been disrupted by substance use disorders and certain co-occurring mental health concerns. Depending on each person’s needs, their care may include detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programming.

Care at Wilmington Treatment Center is based on the view that addiction is a chronic progressive disease that is best treated through a complete continuum of comprehensive services. The center embraces a patient-focused approach to treatment and places great value on developing a strong alliance between patients and the professionals with whom they work.

