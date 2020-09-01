Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Associa EMB Management Selected to Manage Arrington Place Condominium Homes

/EIN News/ -- Redmond, WA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa EMB Management has been selected as the new management company for Arrington Place Condominium Homes.  

A 130-unit condominium community conveniently located near the historic downtown area of Issaquah, Arrington Place is a close-knit community surrounded by the natural beauty of nearby parks and outdoor recreation options. Residents have access to a clubhouse, hot tub, and community access to nature trails. Associa EMB will have a dedicated on-site facilities manager to oversee resident satisfaction and ensure the ongoing well-being and maintenance of the community.

“We are proud to be selected as the new management company for this beautiful community,” stated Melissa Robertson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, EMB President. “In adding Arrington Place to our growing client portfolio, Associa EMB will continue to set the standard for excellence in operations and community management in the Washington area.” 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

