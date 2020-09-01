PennDOT Announces Public Virtual Plans Display for the Route 356 Bridge Replacement and Roundabout Project in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the Route 356 over Pine Run Bridge Replacement and Roundabout project in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County.

The proposed project consists of replacing the existing arch culvert with a Precast Concrete Ridgid Frame structure and update the T-intersection of S.R. 356 and S.R. 4054 (La Belle Vue Road) into a roundabout. The project will be constructed under a full detour using S.R. 4048 (Hyde Park Road), S.R. 56, S.R. 66 and S.R. 356.

The virtual plans display includes project information, project presentation, location map, comment form and can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Monday, September 7 and will be available until September 18.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Westmoreland County box, and then choose the Route 356 over Pine Run Project tile.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager Mr. Joshua J. Zakovitch, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager at jzakovitch@pa.gov or 724.439.7377 .

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135 ###