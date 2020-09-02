Research Identifies the Contactless Technologies Customers Want to See When QSR Dining Rooms Reopen

Logo Compaction Technologies contactless trash compactors Compaction Technologies contactless trash compactor

As people adjust to life during a pandemic, dine-in guests at fast food restaurants are ready to tap and wave their way into contactless commerce.

When we talked with restaurant operators, it confirmed our hunch. They thought they’d addressed everything, but many hadn't considered how to manage trash to guard against germs and virus spread.” — Jeff Tolke, CEO, Compaction Technologies, Inc.