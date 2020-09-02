Research Identifies the Contactless Technologies Customers Want to See When QSR Dining Rooms Reopen
As people adjust to life during a pandemic, dine-in guests at fast food restaurants are ready to tap and wave their way into contactless commerce.
When we talked with restaurant operators, it confirmed our hunch. They thought they’d addressed everything, but many hadn't considered how to manage trash to guard against germs and virus spread.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minneapolis, MN (August 2020) – As people adjust to life during a pandemic, dine-in guests at fast food restaurants are ready to tap and wave their way into contactless commerce.
— Jeff Tolke, CEO, Compaction Technologies, Inc.
The onset of COVID-19 was met by many ambitious operators who made quick and nimble changes to their operations as businesses shifted to 100% drive thru and curbside pickup. Once that settled, new discussions around accommodating social distancing while limiting the spread of the virus began to surface. The big question? What happens when we reopen dining rooms?
New research reveals that guests frequenting QSR and fast casual restaurants have definite preferences when it comes to contactless technology. In a study conducted earlier this year, results show little doubt that guests returning to dining rooms expect changes that include touchless controls from ordering to trash disposal.
The independent, blind study was conducted by Axiom Marketing in Bloomington, Minnesota, and commissioned by Compaction Technologies, Inc. (CTI), manufacturer of Original ecotrash front-of-house trash compactors, which are found in thousands of fast food dining rooms, mall food courts, cafeterias, and other high-volume facilities throughout the U.S. CTI’s products all use contactless technology.
CTI Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tolke and his team began seeing articles a month or so into the pandemic about how restaurants will change when the doors reopen. Articles mentioned the many contactless options available today, including ordering, payment and paper towel dispensers. What was missing was any mention of contactless trash disposal.
“Despite being in thousands of restaurants across the country, the contactless discussion around how to reopen dining rooms did not address trash disposal,” Tolke said. “We started thinking maybe people accept the status quo because they don’t know any other options. When we talked with operators, it confirmed our hunch. They thought they’d addressed everything, but many had not considered how they will handle the trash. That’s when we commissioned the study, and the results jumped off the page at us.”
• More than 71% of respondents said they are Definitely Interested or Interested in contactless payment systems
• Nearly 47% of guests are Definitely Concerned or Concerned about the use of table markers at fast food restaurants
• 41% are Definitely Concerned or Concerned about using trash cans on their next fast food visit
When presented with an alternative, guests had this to say about trash disposal:
• 76% are Definitely Interested or Interested in contactless trash compactors
Air dryers in restrooms were preferred by 59% of respondents, who answered Definitely Interested or Interested. That surprised Tolke and his team given research showing air dryers can spread disease through forced air circulation. But, when guests were presented with the alternative of contactless paper towel dispensers and traditional trash cans for disposal, 71% preferred this method of hand drying. The results jumped to an incredible 78% Definitely Interested or Interested when contactless dispensers and contactless paper towel disposal were offered.
Not only do guests prefer these technologies, Tolke says, they’re sustainable alternatives to what’s commonly used. Contactless trash compactors compress eight bags of trash into one, which translates to 85% fewer trash bag changes, and a 90% reduction in trash bag use. Fewer trash bags means lower dumpster volume and less trash hauling cost. It also means staff has more time for other tasks, like helping customers.
CTI is making the complete study results available to anyone who would like to see the full results, including opinions on ordering kiosks vs. at the counter, and demographics of survey participants. Email the company to request a copy via email at: contactus@compactiontechnologies.com.
# # #
Compaction Technologies, Inc., based in Eagan, Minnesota, manufactures front-of-house trash compactors used in fast food dining rooms, mall food courts, cafeterias, and other high-volume facilities throughout the U.S. The company’s singular focus is to efficiently handle low-density/high-volume trash with their patented and contactless Original ecotrash dining room compactors, ecotrash PTC paper towel compactors and ZeroWaste bins for use in ecotrash PTC. The company’s equipment-as-a-service business model demonstrates their commitment to high-performance and technical support, and helps separate CTI from its competitors.
Stacy Einck
Axiom Marketing
+1 651-224-2939
email us here