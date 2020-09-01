Secretary LaRose Launches "Styling for Democracy. Now Vote!"

COLUMBUS – For generations, beauty salons and barbershops have served as special places in neighborhoods of color – as much a social hub as they are an economic engine. They are places not only to get hair care services, but sanctuaries where neighbors can discuss politics and the issues of importance in the community.

Today, Secretary LaRose launched Styling for Democracy. Now Vote! - a partnership with barbershops and salons, and the schools that feed into them. The partnership is designed to encourage members of their community to sign up to be a poll worker on November 3rd, register their family and friends to vote, and educate the community on requesting and completing absentee ballots.

"Barbershop, beauty salons -- these are the centers of the communities in neighborhoods all throughout Ohio,” said LaRose. “If people are going to gather at a barbershop and have a political conversation, the next step is getting registered to vote; and if you really want to take it to the next level, sign up to be a poll worker so that your neighbors can have a free and fair election.”

So far, Secretary LaRose’s team has partnered with 25 barber colleges and salon schools. Resources will be sent to the 110 barber and salon schools across the state. Barbershops and salons looking to partner with Secretary LaRose may contact Zack Reed at [email protected]

Click here to watch the kick-off event.

Left to right: John T. Coats II, Pastor & President of Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Columbus & Vicinity, Hearcel Craig, Ohio State Senator, Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State, Zack Reed, Ohio Secretary of State Minority Affairs Coordinator and Al Edmondson, Owner of the A Cut Above the Rest Barbershop.

###