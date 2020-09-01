Sorry! Your browser does not support JavaScript!

September 1, 2020

Reward Increased to $4,000 for Texas Most Wanted Sex Offender from El Paso

AUSTIN – The reward for Marco Antonio Toscano, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $4,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of September. Toscano, 34, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and a parole violation.

Toscano has been wanted since September 2018, when he absconded from his last known address in El Paso. He has ties to the San Angelo area, as well as southern California. In 2006, Toscano was convicted in Tom Green County of indecency with a child-sexual contact after an incident involving a 9-year-old girl. In 2015, he was convicted in Edwards County of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Toscano is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has tattoos on his abdomen, back, neck, left ear, left hand and both arms. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes that the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. So far in 2020, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $20,000 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

